How Watching Tell Me Lies Made Me Realize…

DISCLAIMER: If you haven’t watched Tell Me Lies all the way to the finale episode of the final season, proceed with caution while reading this! Spoilers are involved!

Everyone has been losing their minds over Stephen DeMarco and Lucy Albright going at it in the new season of Tell Me Lies. It’s been going in circles seeing her swirl the drain and him continuously find more ways to set her off. The question that I keep asking myself after each episode is, why do I care so much about this show?

I’ve discovered it comes down to one thing… I relate to her. Every girl has had a crazy situationship that makes you feel like you’re genuinely going insane. Lucy is someone that shows how insane a person can actually make you feel.

In one episode, I remember watching and thinking to myself, oh my god… that reminds me of when… and you start to feel yourself relate. Watching Lucy slowly lose parts of herself to Stephen, you do really start to see how realistic the show is.

This season in particular brings up so many different things that a real college student might be facing. Obviously it is drawn way out of proportion, but there are so many main themes that are brought up in this season that anyone in college could be facing at any given time. The main ones that stood out to me were relationships and how to navigate them, friendship, cheating, school work, depression, anxiety, coming of age, etc. There were so many massive ones that were hit on here.

The main focuses that I found the most interesting and relatable were relationships and friendships, mixed with depression/anxiety. These were MASSIVE in this season. Between Wrigley finally calling out Stephen for being heartless and sleeping in the same room his brother passed away in, or him finally getting revenge for them all in the last episode, Wrigley is a character who represents what friendship should be. He was always so good at being there for everyone but also calling everyone out when they were probably some of the worst friends we have ever seen.

Wrigley was depressed at the beginning and middle of this season and I think that it’s really important to highlight the growth that his character had all throughout. At first he was letting everyone walk all over him, Pippa was slightly causing this and even Bree was using him for whatever she needed. This changed when he started seeing through everything. Watching him tell Bree that he wasn’t the one she should be talking to about her problems really puts into perspective that his depression helped him grow as a person. I loved that scene because of this, your mental state can change but it also can change you in general as a person. In my opinion, Wrigley deserves the world and should’ve instantly gotten Bree at the end of the show. Evan and Bree were covering up too many lies to be tied forever.

Stephen. DeMarco. The scariest person I’ve seen, but watching him slowly lose control over his peers was extremely satisfying to watch. Seeing him realize the monster he was and watching him lose everything he cared about made the season that much more of an “onion” season. Each layer, each episode that was pulled back made you realize how much of a human he actually was, but how emotionless he remained built the depth of his darkness.

Bree might be the worst of them all. Everyone spends the entire season trying to keep this massive secret from her. Little did we know, she did something significantly worse than them all. Releasing the tape was something that altered Lucy’s life forever. She lost everything when she was already a shell of who she was. I also think that there is something to be said about her including the biggest picture of the entire gallery to be Lucy. She knew Lucy was struggling and hadn’t had that light in her eyes since the day that photo was taken.

We were supposed to think that the most sinister person in the show was Stephen, which I still think is true. However, after the past two episodes, I think that Evan might be right up there with him. Taking advice from the person who hurt Bree most and manipulated her most was probably the most insane choice that man has made through the season. I think that it might be worse than cheating on his girlfriend with her best friend. Oliver is a horrifying person who everyone should have feared more with the power that he has. Instead, Evan ruined Bree’s relationship with her mom and brought an edge to Marianne and Oliver’s plans by letting the mom’s guard be down while Marianne talked to her after the gallery.

I think that this season of this show has been nothing short of insane, but also it gave me chills in all the best ways. Knowing that I’m not perfect is something that I struggle with as much as the next person, but what’s nice to know after watching this show is that someone could always be telling themselves more lies than you are.