How to Limit the Thought of Comparison Through Out Your Life

Let’s be real… it is so easy to fall into the comparison trap. You open Instagram and suddenly everyone seems to have their dream body, dream boyfriend, dream job, and somehow the most aesthetic feed you’ve ever seen? Then you start to think, Why don’t I have my life together like that?

The truth is, everyone compares themselves sometimes. It is a human thing we do. But it’s also so draining and more than half of the time, what you are seeing online is not somebody’s reality. So, if you’ve been feeling stuck in that spiral, here’s how to start letting go of it and understand that your quality of life is how well you perceive your happiness and goals!

Number one: One of the biggest realizations is that everyone is on their own timeline. Some people may be starting families right now, while others are studying to go into their future careers. Everyone is doing things at their own pace. It’s hard to see others accomplish their goals before you, and you feel like you’re behind; however, that is not true whatsoever. Know that you’re on track to do what you’re supposed to do with your life, and everything is going to align for you for the greater good.

Also remember that social media isn’t always real, it doesn’t depict everyone’s hour by hour life. Things happen all the time, one picture isn’t going to show the reality of someone’s true feelings. Social media just gives a glimpse of what is going on in people’s personal lives, it doesn’t give us the full story. So don’t compare yourself to a one second Instagram story, or a quick post you just happened upon. Just remember anyone can make anything look better than it is in reality.

Another key concept is to focus on your own progression. Every test you complete, every time you finish a task that you’ve been needing to do, those are small wins that will help you progress to your better self. Celebrate yourself and understand that you are doing all these small wins that will eventually add up to a huge win. For example taking all these quizzes and tests to get your degree. Know that every small task will add up to a big win.

Practicing presence is another way to get rid of the thief that is compassion. This sounds absolutely so simple but just being in the moment you are in will help you express gratitude. Don’t think about the past or future, try to recenter yourself and just focus on the present.

At the end of the day, comparing yourself to others only keeps you from noticing what’s already good in your own life. When you stop worrying about who’s doing better, you finally get to focus on what actually makes you happy. You start seeing progress you used to overlook. Everyone’s on their own timeline! The best thing you can do is stay present in your life, you don’t need to be like anyone else to be doing enough.