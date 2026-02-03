How to Defeat Brain Rot in 2026: Why Hobbies Matter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somewhere between TikTok, Netflix, and group chats, our free time disappeared. Most of us aren’t bored because we have nothing to do — we’re bored because we’ve been staring at screens all day. Research shows that people worldwide spend an average of six hours and 45 minutes on their phones each day, while Gen Z spends nearly nine hours a day on screens.

I recently took time off social media with one goal in mind: unrotting my brain. So many of us have heard the term “brain rot,” but what does it actually mean? The Oxford Languages Dictionary defines brainrot as “a perceived loss of intelligence or critical thinking skills, especially due to the overconsumption of unchallenging or frivolous online content.” The phrase became so widely used that it was named Word of the Year in 2024.

So why did I choose to step away from mindless scrolling and constant screen time? The answer was simple: I wanted to fall back in love with hobbies and spend time doing things that fed my brain rather than fried it.

Growing up, I loved reading, writing, and even gardening. But as I got older and spent more time on my phone, the time I dedicated to the things I loved slowly faded. When I finally checked my screen time, the numbers alone were enough to make me realize that if I wanted to fall back in love with life and with activities that actually nourished my mind, something had to change.

So here are my ways to unrot your brain in the new year:

Delete Social Media!



I know this sounds easier said than done. Whenever I tell people I chose to take time off social media, they assume it’s because of a specific situation or to avoid a certain person. In reality, stepping away helped me notice so many things I hadn’t before. I stopped comparing my life to everyone else’s. Social media often creates a false narrative of what life is supposed to look like — people only share the highlight reel, carefully choosing what they want others to see.

With that in mind, I reminded myself that if people truly wanted to reach out to me, they would find a way. Even deactivating your account for just one week can make a noticeable difference in how you view the world and, more importantly, how you feel about yourself.

Try a new hobby:



I have always been the kind of person who feels like she has to try everything at least once, and the truth is, you can. Recently, I’ve found myself falling back in love with reading and writing. Both activities feed your brain with new information while also bringing back a sense of nostalgia. They remind me of the things I loved as a kid, before screens filled every quiet moment. Reading, in particular, has been shown to improve focus, reduce stress, and strengthen memory and comprehension skills, making it both comforting and mentally stimulating.

If reading and writing aren’t your forte, there are plenty of other hobbies to explore, like yoga, meditation, or doing puzzles. Feeding your brain doesn’t have to be complicated — it should be fun. When you spend time doing something that challenges you and keeps your mind engaged, it creates a sense of accomplishment and presence that scrolling never quite provides.

That being said, there are so many hobbies that you can try out with so much time left in the new year. Here is a list of hobbies that you can try this year!

Hobby list:

Journaling

Crocheting or knitting

Cooking or baking

Walking without headphones

Scrapbooking

Painting or coloring

Learning a new language

Playing an instrument

Photography

Volunteering

All of these hobbies involve doing something that nourishes both your brain and your mind. When you stop focusing on being like everyone else, you give yourself the space to fall in love with who you were always meant to be. That process begins with discovering the things you genuinely enjoy — the activities that make you feel fulfilled rather than drained.

Lastly, I know that starting a new hobby can feel intimidating, especially in a world so used to instant entertainment. It often seems easier to open TikTok than to sit down and read a new book, but that is exactly why hobbies are more rewarding. They require presence, patience, and effort — and in return, they give you a deeper sense of satisfaction than scrolling ever could.

Maybe unrotting your brain doesn’t mean changing everything about your life overnight. Maybe it simply starts with putting your phone down, picking up a hobby, and giving yourself permission to enjoy the quiet moments again. In a world that constantly competes for your attention, choosing to step away from your screen and toward something you love is an act of care — a reminder that unrotting your brain isn’t about doing more, but about doing what makes you feel present, curious, and fully alive.