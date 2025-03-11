How To Deal With ‘FOMO’ In College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few weekends ago, I made the last-minute decision to stay in. The thought of lounging on the couch with an episode of Sex and the City or Girls in the background lulling me to a state of total relaxation was too good to resist. Maybe I would have an ice cold glass of coconut water in my hand, some sleepy-time tea, or a Diet Coke if I was feeling frisky.

I told myself that I would feel amazing come Sunday morning– hydrated, well-rested, zero anxiety about the previous night’s antics. I would be asleep by 11:30 instead of ricocheting down Ivy Street in a sea of leather jackets and tall boots. This was going to be good for me. I took a shower, let a hair mask soak in a loose braid, and put on my favorite pink-and-black Juicy Couture pajamas.

I was excited about my night to myself, about keeping my peace protected.

So why did I get FOMO the second I looked online?

Oxford Languages defines ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out) as: “anxiety that an exciting or interesting event may currently be happening elsewhere, often aroused by posts seen on social media”.

I define it as the slight lurch in my stomach when I realized my decision to stay in meant staying away. Away from the fun, the noise, the chaos and slight daze of a typical night-out in Chico. Away from the memories, the prelude to the morning debrief, the mischief, the laughs… did I mention the noise?

I paused. The TV buzzed, my A.C switched on with a low hum, and Carrie Bradshaw murmured something about Big in the background of my living room. I ignored her.

Did I just totally blow my Saturday night?

I’ll let you in on a little secret…no. I just needed a few reminders, which I’ve laid out for you here. Next time you feel yourself regretting a cozy night at home, take a look at these tips.

1: Get Offline

This has to be my biggest recommendation for stopping FOMO in its tracks. I’m serious when I say that what you don’t know can’t hurt you. If you’re planning on staying in, go ahead and put your phone on DND while you’re at it. You’ll be so much more calm, relaxed, and ready to make the most of your self-care night if you’re blissfully unaware of whatever function you’re not attending.

2: Schedule Nights In (The Same Way You Schedule a Night Out)

Who says a night at home is second-place to going out? You can (and should) schedule these nights, giving them the same value as a night out on the town. Make a plan for yourself, and get excited. Maybe this looks like picking out which movies you’ll watch, grabbing a special dinner or late-night treat from Trader Joe’s earlier in the week with tonight in mind, or setting aside that new face mask or bath bomb for a premeditated self-care moment. Pick one night a month (or every couple, if you’ve got an extra strong social butterfly + night owl spark) and prioritize recharging and relaxation. By planning these nights in advance, you’re giving yourself something to look forward to– not focusing on what you may or may not be missing out on.

3: Make It Social

A self-care night doesn’t have to mean spending it solo. Invite over a few friends, have everyone bring over a little treat or fun activity (nail polish, Tarot cards, magazine cutouts for vision boards, etc.) and make a night out of staying in! You can even take it a step further and give the evening a theme. For March, a spring-themed night with fruity ‘mocktails’, an indoor picnic complete with charcuterie and a checkered blanket, or a warm-weathered, feel-good movie like Mamma Mia! will get everybody feeling fresh for the new season. If you spend the night with friends, I guarantee you won’t care what’s going on outside your girls night bubble.

In the age of posting every fun moment on social media, FOMO can feel impossible to avoid, but that doesn’t mean it is. Next time you’re craving some peace, let yourself have it. Put the phone down, cherish your me-time, or make it we-time to get your fix of socialization without compromising comfort. You deserve to feel good, and sometimes taking a break from the ‘go-go-go’ of college life is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Don’t forget… there’s always next weekend.