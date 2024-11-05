Hot Girls Know Where Their Food is From: A Guide to the Chico State University Farm

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Located about 7 miles southeast of the main Chico State campus is the 800-acre University Farm that serves as a hands-on learning facility for students. In addition to being the classroom for some courses, the University Farm also houses many animal and crop units across the farm. Here, student employees learn about operations related to their unit, and some units even sell their products to the public for purchase.

The Organic Vegetable Project (OVP) sells its assortment of certified organic vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. The OVP is a small three-acre operation whose primary focus is to help feed the community, educate others, and conduct research within its unit. You can visit the OVP storefront on Thursdays from 12:00 pm- 4:00 pm at the farm next to the greenhouses. They share their products for the week on Instagram @organicvegetableproject and highlight what they are providing in their weekly subscription boxes. If you can’t make the farm trip, the OVP donates some of their produce to the Wildcat Food Pantry.

The Chico State Meats Lab is a student-run, USDA-inspected facility that sells to the public every Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Meats Lab sells fresh cuts from locally sourced beef, pork, lamb, and some specialty value-added meats like sausage, smoked meats, jerky, and snack sticks. It is located at the back half of the University Farm, next to the Sheep Unit and across from the Mechanics Shop. The Meats Lab posts its weekly menu every Thursday on its Facebook @CSU, Chico Meat Lab, and Instagram @chicostate_meatslab. The Meats Lab also offers unique products during the holiday season, like smoked ham roasts for Thanksgiving and prime rib roasts for Christmas.

The Chico State Farm Office currently serves as the main storefront for College of Agriculture merchandise like hats, shirts, and vests. They also sell a few University Farm products such as olive oil, nuts, and other products. The University Farm has plans to open a main storefront where all products processed and made at the University Farm will be sold at one general store location at the farm. This Farm Store is planned to be completed in the fall of 2025.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

The Chico State University Farm is a unique attribute of the Chico State main campus. Being one of the few campus farms in the state of California, having the chance to visit should not be taken for granted. If you chose to visit the University Farm during its operating hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., please be respectful of the animals, students, and restricted areas.

The Chico State University Farm is located at: 311 Nicholas C Shouten Ln, Chico, CA 95928.