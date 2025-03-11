The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the year again, college students around the country are all gearing up to spend a week with their closest friends in some tropical destination. My For You Page is full of girls picking out their favorite bikinis to bring to Fort Lauderdale, or stocking up on travel essentials to prepare for their trip to Cabo. Every single person seems to be jetting off somewhere exciting while I’ll be stuck in my childhood bedroom binge watching Netflix for a week. I have to actively remind myself that even though my social media is full of travel plans, there’s actually more people in the same shoes as me than on a plane to Mexico. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the phrase FOMO, the feeling of being stuck at home during spring break is synonymous with its definition. The fear of missing out is real, but what are we really scared of missing out on? While vacations are relaxing and a great way to spend time off school, there are so many ways to spend time over break that will leave you feeling well rested and ready to tackle the tail end of the semester and combat the feelings of FOMO.

Spring semester is hard, with the sun finally shining and the weather getting warmer the temptation to slack off a bit is intense. While you may not get the chance to soak in the sun at an all-inclusive, there are still ways to enjoy the warm weather and get outside. One of my favorite activities when I’m home and feeling like I need to get out of the house is going on a hike through my local trails. There is no better feeling than putting on your favorite playlist and taking some time to get your body moving outdoors. If you don’t have any hiking spots near you, going on a long walk through your neighborhood is just as good. Grab a cute workout set and your favorite water bottle, and your mood is bound to improve.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Another way to spend some time while home is catching up with people you haven’t had the chance to see in a while. Send a text out to that friend you haven’t hung out with since high school and grab coffee, or call your grandma and tell her you’re coming over for dinner. While it’s hard to see all your friends over spring break since it’s different weeks for a lot of schools, there are still people around that you can make plans with while you’re back in town for the week. It’s the perfect time to catch up with family members and spend quality time with people you don’t get to see while you’re at school.

FOMO is a hard feeling to have and it can make your entire mood sour when you’re constantly scrolling through social media and seeing everyone’s vacation dumps or get ready with mes. So make sure to take some time away from your phone. While Tik-Tok is oversaturated with travel content, it’s the perfect time for you to pick up that book on your desk you’ve been dying to read, or try out the hobby you’ve been eyeing. There is so much more to life than where you spend your spring break and your lack of travel is just an opportunity to rest and recover from midterms. Glamorize your staycation, put down the phone, and enjoy this week away from stress.