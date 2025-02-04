Galentine’s Day Activities to do With Your Besties

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Simone Bryant

If your friend group isn’t counting down the days to Galentine’s day then this is your sign to start! Every year when February 13th starts to roll around I can count on my bestie group chats to start blowing up. Galentine’s day is a long standing tradition between my friends and I, and I encourage all those who haven’t celebrated before to take it upon themselves and make it a tradition from here on out!

There are soooo many fun ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day, one of my all time favorite ways to celebrate any holiday is with a dinner party! Dedicate your night to preparing and eating only pink and red foods. You can make cherry pastries with little heart cut-outs, mix together fizzy mocktails or cocktails, and use cherry tomatoes to create hearts for your bruschetta. You can even turn it into a fun pasta night and make your own ravioli with fun fillings and a vodka sauce to pair it with. I recently learned how to make pasta by watching TikTok tutorials (loll) and it’s honestly so much easier than I thought!

Another cute idea would be to make Valentine’s cards to hand out to your friends. One of my favorite past times is creating cute, girly crafts, so why not make it into a whole evening. You can print cute templates online and decorate your valentines with lace, buttons, sparkles and other fun items. Valentines are such a classic gift but I think the simplicity of a nice note gets overlooked by all the “extraness” that society wants these days. Write personalized messages for each of your friends letting them know how much you appreciate them and how lucky you feel to have them in your life, I promise this will touch their heart so deeply.

A third cute idea would have a cookie decorating and movie night. You can collectively pick out some of your favorite Hallmark movies and either bake or preorder sugar cookies to decorate. You can either whip up your own frosting, or use a store bought one and add your own fun colors. This is such a cute activity that you can turn into an entire girls night. Decorate cookies for each other or deliver them to some more friends later that night!

It’s never too early in spring for a Galentine’s picnic. Picnics are my absolute fave way to spend time with my friends. You can drive or walk to your favorite park and bring some cute pink blankets and pillows. Pack a little picnic basket if you have one with all the yummy essentials ie. chocolate covered strawberries, french macarons, finger sandwiches, and some fresh fruit. This is such a good excuse to put on a cute dress and take some pictures with your girls too. Afterwards you can take a quick walk through the park and enjoy the outdoors.

The last cute way to spend Galentine’s with your besties is to plan a cute brunch and bouquet making. This was one of the cutest events my friend group has held to date and we talk about it all the time. Trader Joes sells bouquets for so cheap and the flowers are super pretty around Valentine’s Day. Make some chocolate chip heart-shaped pancakes and some pink hot cocoa (my favorite is adding fun holiday marshmallows). You can cut strawberries into hearts too and put them on a little toothpick to put in your OJ or mimosas. Don’t forget to exchange Valentine’s at the end of your brunch and maybe bring some goodies to hand out!