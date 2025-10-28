From Canvas to Cookies: How Baking Beats Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few weeks ago, I was lying in bed and somehow ended up on Bagel-Tok. Every other video was people ripping open New York–style bagels and slathering them in shmear. I had never craved anything more. The only problem is that I live on the opposite side of the country, and I knew no local coffee shop would have exactly what I was looking for.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

So, after a quick Google search and a Target mobile order for ingredients, I found myself in the kitchen making bagels from scratch. My baking experience up until that point consisted of pre-made mixes or cookie recipes with three ingredients at most, so the idea of making something from scratch was ambitious to say the least.

If you’ve ever made bagels, you know it’s a long process. Between letting the dough proof and blanching the bagels, it takes about two hours start to finish. But as someone who spends most days stressing over schoolwork, I realized that during those two hours, I felt something I hadn’t in weeks: completely calm. I never imagined I’d find peace in the kitchen, but being able to turn my brain off and just follow a recipe gave me a sense of quiet I’d been missing.

It’s been a stressful start to my junior year: tough classes, friendship breakups, and the constant uncertainty of what comes next. So that moment of calm was so refreshing. I hadn’t realized how much I needed a healthy distraction, it was something that let me step away from reality and just be with my thoughts… and a whisk.

Focusing on each step, mixing, kneading, and decorating, has become my favorite mindfulness tool. It helps me slow down and stay in the moment instead of letting my brain race in a million directions. What started with bagels quickly turned into an obsession. My roommates now come home to fresh-baked goods on a regular basis, and whenever someone says the word “cookie,” I’m halfway to the kitchen before they finish their sentence. I’ve perfected my bagels (jalapeño cheddar is my best one so far), tried out sugar cookies, banana bread, and chocolate chip cookies, and I already have a list of recipes I can’t wait to bake next.

Brooke Buchan / Spoon

Baking has become more than a hobby for me; it’s my version of therapy. In a world that feels chaotic, the kitchen is my quiet space. As a college student, I’ve always struggled to find a hobby that sticks, one that doesn’t break the bank or feel like a waste of time. Baking checks all the boxes: most ingredients cost under $5, and the creative possibilities are endless.

Brooke Buchan / Spoon

As the weather gets colder and the semester gets more stressful, I’m excited to see what new recipes I’ll try and to keep using those calm moments spent whisking and kneading to reflect and stay grounded. Life can get pretty messy, but at least when I spill flour or crack an egg wrong, I can clean it up and feel a little more in control.

So next time you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed, look up a recipe and start baking. Because sometimes, the best way to survive the fall semester is to preheat the oven and let your worries rise away.