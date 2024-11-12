The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is full of so many different people, whether it’s your college roommates, classmates, professors, or friends, and yet somehow, it is still common to have moments where you feel like you are left alone. This feeling can feel discouraging, especially during your busy college years. However, learning the importance of solitude can be a positive experience when it comes to your journey of self-discovery, growth, and inner peace. Here are just some of the ways I have found peace in feeling alone.

1.) Detoxing from Social Media

Let’s be honest, social media is a big part of our lives, especially as college students. Social media often represents only the best moments of other people’s lives. It is so easy to feel like everyone else around you is constantly with their friends, always having fun, or living a “perfect” life. I’ve noticed that often, when you feel alone, this can make you feel more upset than you are, taking a break from social media can be healthy and give you a quiet mind where you do not feel like you need to compare myself to someone who appears to have a different experience than you are.

2.) Find a Routine

One thing that has allowed me to find peace in college has been building a routine. Having a routine allows you to build structure and a sense of predictability, which can ease your stress about the upcoming days ahead. Structure allows you to give your day a purpose and stay motivated throughout the week. One of the best ways to find a routine is to use a planner and create a to-do list for the entire week, which gives you the ability to add things to your list throughout the week while still knowing what you have in the upcoming days ahead. To make things even better, having a planner will allow you to improve your time management and increase your productivity and focus.

3.) Take Yourself on a Solo Date

Solo dates have allowed me to find comfort in being by myself. Prioritizing yourself shows that you are worthy of love and attention, and you get to spend quality time with yourself, boosting your self-esteem and appreciating your own company. Solo dates can allow you to have a peaceful environment, and reflect on what is on your mind! Whether you choose to get your nails done by yourself, go to your favorite coffee shop, or go shopping, taking yourself on a date allows you to prioritize yourself and your happiness which is so important to feeling confident and finding peace.

4.) Try Out a New Hobby

Finding a new hobby can be exciting and rewarding when spending alone time with yourself. Whether you want to try a new recipe, try out a new workout, or begin a plant collection, there are so many different hobbies you can try out. Hobbies are a way to express yourself, and you should never be afraid to try out something new, who knows, you might end up loving it more than you think!

5.) Start a Journal

Something that has allowed me to take little moments of self-reflection has been starting a journal. Taking time any time of the day to reflect on the day, your emotions, and even your dreams can allow you to reflect on how far you have come each day. Simply letting your thoughts flow and just writing down exactly how you feel can be both powerful and peaceful.

6.) Redecorate Your Space

Something I’ve noticed that has always allowed me to feel more at peace with myself is decorating my space to my aesthetic. Your space, and how you surround yourself can have a big impact on how you may feel throughout the day, so having a space where you feel comfortable and happy is important when wanting to spend time by yourself and feel calm. Things as simple as adding fairy lights, plants, or posters can help you resonate more with your space.

7.) Listen to a New Podcast or Artist

Spending time alone can allow you to discover new artists and podcasts that can make you feel peaceful. Looking for different self-care podcasts or discovering a new artist can help you enjoy something new. Whether you decide to try out a new genre of music or listen to an audiobook about true crime, it is a great opportunity to discover more of your different interests and discover more of your personal taste.

8.) Going on a Hike or Walk

Going on a nature walk or hike in your college town can be a great way to not only discover a potential new favorite spot in your town but also a way for you to reflect on your thoughts. Putting on your favorite songs in your headphones and just allowing yourself to go on a walk can allow you to enjoy the scenery of the area you are in while also allowing you to listen to something that makes you feel at peace.

9.) Make a Vision Board

Vision boards are one of my favorite ways to identify my goals and dreams. You can make a vision board using either your laptop or creating it on paper, but either way, finding photos that align with your goals can allow you to manifest your dream life and can also just be a fun way to relax. Your vision board is a representation of how you want your future to look, but always remember you can change it at any time, it is a visual reminder of what you are working toward.

10.) Remember That Feeling Alone is Temporary

Sometimes, you may feel like you are alone and like it may last forever. However, it is important to remember that everyone’s college journey is different, and friendships come naturally. College is not only about building relationships with others, but building a strong relationship with yourself and finding your true self.

Finding peace in college can be hard, but rather than looking at being alone as a fear, embrace those quiet moments, trust me, you’ve got this.