Festival Fashion Breakdown: Coachella’s 2025 Best Dressed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Madeline White

This influencer is known for her dramatic outfits, however, her Coachella looks were my favorite outfits she has ever styled. The theme for her day one ensemble was flowers and beachy. Starting with the top, Madeline had a custom-made beaded top from @applebeachbeads in Bangkok, Thailand. Layering is brought into this outfit when it comes to her bottoms. She layered a gold mesh sarong on top of light yellow micro shorts, and a huge flower hair clip was added to the side to top it off (brands unknown). To accessorize, a huge number of orchid hair clips were staggered in her long, wavy hair. Keeping it simple and realistic, brown comfy cowboy boots were worn to avoid the foot pain Coachella brings. Lastly, she brought it a bright yellow sequin Prada bag to finish this look off.

For day two, Madeline took very specific inspiration from none other than Naomi Campbell’s 90s Versace campaign. She DIYed her top by adding decals and beading to get it as similar to the top worn in the campaign. Her lace-up shorts were also a DIY project, but ended up looking better than the original piece. To accessorize this influencer, layered a few gold chain belts. To emphasize the look, she wore black leather Jimmy Choo boots. This outfit was a unique approach to the trending Cheetah pattern, and I adored it.

The last outfit worn by Madeline was moody and mysterious. Last year, she wore a resin butterfly top, but this year she wore the dark big sister version of it. This top was a statement piece with beaded features similar to blood droplets. For the bottoms, an edgy black chainmail skirt was styled alongside two mixed metal chain belts. Madeline styled the Jimmy Choo boots from day two for this look and finished it off with a red Gucci Jackie to complement the red in the top.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

Alix Earle

When I first saw Alix’s attire for day one, I was immediately in love with the leather romper and belt layering. Props to @thekaylaramos (Instagram handle) for handmaking the amazing leather romper. The not one but three belts from Streets Ahead USA are to die for. For footwear, Miss Earle wore chunky boots from Nakedwolfe. In my opinion, these boots were made for this outfit. To pull this look all together, Alix wore Prada PR 68ZS sunglasses. These glasses were the perfect size for this look and complemented the grungy look for this day.

Day two was another hit for this influencer! For the top, Alix wore a silver bralette-style top that can be found on The Ruby LA. This ’70s velvet coin top channeled Ke$ha. Alix styled another belt from Streets Ahead USA, but this one was worn solo. This influencer wore Franchesca Bella Vita boots; these boots alone would break my bank. For a purse, she chose a Prada black Tessuto shoulder bag. Alix chose to wear another amazing leather piece, but this time in the form of an oversized coat. Since this outfit was super simple, I feel like the vintage vibe the coat brought to the outfit made it.

The last day of Coachella called for a casual approach for this party girl. This look may have been simpler, however, the pieces alone were to die for. This celebrity pulled out from the runway archives of the early 2000s. Starting with the top, she wore a Y2K all-over graphic tee from none other than Dolce & Gabbana. Shorts from this look were also pulled from the archive, from designer Betsy Johnson. To add to the 2000s vibe, Alix decided the pull the iconic thong showing maneuver. The thong immediately took me back to the 2000s lookbooks, making this look extremely iconic. Alix showed her inner Snooki by wearing huge furry boots (brand unknown), which were my favorite piece from this look.

Zoe Fish

Saving the best for last, Zoe fed every viewer with her day one Coachella outfit. She did not go to Coachella; Coachella came to her. Her top was a bralette-style, leather patchwork piece from Sarah Psycho Shop. Zoe layered two skirts for this look, the first being a leather micro skirt and the second, a Rick Owens midi skirt that she had hanging underneath the mini skirt. Like every Coachell goer, she layered multiple belts, but she did not wear them all on top of each other. She placed each belt in its unique spot, taking the belt trend to her level. To accessorize, she layered a few simple necklaces from Sarah Psyco Shop and tied scarves to her boots to customize her already stunning outfit. The boots were yet again from Sarah Psyco Shop and once again were everything. The best part of the outfit was the custom leather, fur-studded bolero jacket that encapsulated the look. Zoe outdid herself with this look.

Changing it up from the first look, Zoe went back to the Coachella roots and chose a light colored outfit for day two. The main star for this outfit had to be the patchwork midi skirt she wore. The skirt had many shades of browns and creams and was made by the brand Keita Marumaya. The top was a piece from Audrey Blake, a white crochet mini top. For the belt, she layered two multi colored pieces that complemented each other and the whole look. To accessorize, she wore an unusual tassel belt as a necklace, but she pulled it off. Zoe wore the iconic Frye boots but added her touch to them again, a crochet little scarf.

Overall, these three amazing ladies stole the show this Coachella. Their outfits were distinctive and quirky in a good way. I cannot wait to see their lookbooks for the next Coachella.