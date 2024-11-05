Feelings in Fall: How to Deal With Mood Changes as the Season Changes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the seasons shift, so can our moods. The transition from warm, sun-drenched days to colder, darker months can often bring about feelings of sadness, fatigue, and irritability. While these seasonal mood changes are common, it’s important to recognize how to take control of them, before they take control of you. Here are some tips and tricks on dealing with a gloomy mood to help guide you into the colder months!

Staying warm

Staying warm during colder months is essential for both physical and mental health. When your body temperature drops, it can negatively impact your mood, energy levels, and overall well-being. By staying warm, you can boost your mood, alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety, and feel more comfortable and energized.

Keeping in contact

Staying connected with friends and loved ones is vital as it starts to get harder to leave the coziness of our rooms. Social interaction can help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation, which can contribute to seasonal sadness. Regular hangouts, laughter, and support with others can boost your mood, reduce stress, and provide a sense of belonging. Prioritizing social connections, even through social media, can significantly improve your mental health.

Find new hobbies

Discovering new hobbies can be a powerful tool to combat seasonal sadness. Engaging in activities you enjoy can boost your mood, reduce stress, and provide a sense of purpose. Whether it’s reading, cooking, or working out, by exploring new hobbies, you can distract yourself from negative thoughts, increase self-esteem, and improve your overall mental health.

Good sleep

Good sleep is crucial during the colder months, especially when feelings of sadness creep in. Quality sleep helps regulate mood, reduce stress, and improve immunity to seasonal sickness. It allows your body to rest and repair, which will help boost your energy levels and overall well-being. Prioritizing sleep can help you feel more refreshed, positive, and better equipped to cope with seasonal blues.

Try to get outside

Spending time outdoors, even in colder weather, can significantly improve your mood and general happiness. Taking a short walk around campus, hiking in Bidwell, or simply sitting outside can help you connect with nature, clear your mind, and appreciate the beauty of the season. By embracing the outdoors, you can ease symptoms of seasonal sadness and cultivate a more positive outlook for the rest of the semester.

Stick to your routine

Sticking to a schedule can help you stay organized, manage your time effectively, and prioritize your mental health & grades at the same time. By setting realistic goals and sticking to an everyday routine, you can maintain your academic performance and reduce stress. A structured routine can provide a sense of control, helping you navigate the challenges of the cold weather.

Stay positive!

Maintaining a positive outlook is essential during the colder months, especially when it’s easy to feel down. Remember to celebrate small victories, practice self-compassion, and surround yourself with positive people to help shift your mood from negative to positive.

As the weather begins to turn cold, and take a toll on our well-being, it is important to prioritize self-care. Stay warm, connect with others, find new hobbies, prioritize sleep, spend time outdoors, maintain a routine, and cultivate a positive mindset. By taking these steps, you can combat seasonal mood changes and take on the cold weather feeling refreshed and resilient.