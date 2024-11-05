The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a girl who loves to go to the gym, I wanted to share a few recipes that I do on the daily. There are so many fun foods to eat that are healthy and you can hit your protein goal at the same time!

I am going to start with my current obsession…

‘Chipotle’ Bowl

This simple recipe consist of 5 simple ingredients

Ingredients:

-Rice

-Chicken Breast

-Avocado

-Corn

-Lime

-Adobo

For the rice you can either cook it yourself or buy rice bags pre-made.

The chicken is the thing you would probably spend the most time in. You start by cutting up the chicken into sizes of your liking. Followed up by sprinkling Adobo on both sides twice (or to your liking.) Adobo is a very common Puerto Rican seasoning that us Puerto Ricans swear by. I even got my friends and boyfriend’s family into it. After letting it marinate for about 15 minutes, you can turn the stove-top up to a medium, pour oil evenly in the pan, and start cooking the chicken until golden!

After the chicken is done, cut up some avocados, a generous amount of corn, and squeeze a little bit of lime juice on top!

Enjoy!

Protein pizza

My roommate Isa tried this new recipe and we LOVED it.

Ingredients:

-1 Cup of Protein Flour (regular flour is perfect too)

-1 Cup of Light and Fit Greek Vanilla Yogurt

-¼ Teaspoon of Salt

-1 Teaspoon of Olive Oil

Toppings:

-½ Cup of Pizza Sauce

-½ Cup of Mozzarella Cheese

-Any toppings of your liking

Start by preheating the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Next, in a mixing bowl add the flour, Greek yogurt, salt, and start mixing. Shape the dough into a smooth ball.

Tip: if the dough is too thin add more flour, if it’s too thick add more Greek yogurt.

Roll the dough into a large pizza. Transfer into the lined sheet. Be sure to brush the edges with olive oil. Spread the pizza sauce over the pizza, add the cheese, and add any toppings!

Bake pizza for 17 minutes, until the crust is golden and cheese has melted.

Remove from the oven and enjoy some yummy pizza!

Mixed Salad

This next recipe is fast, easy, and delicious.

Ingredients:

-Cucumber

-Red Onion

-Tomato

-Avocado

-Lemon Juice

-Salt & Pepper

All you have to do for this recipe is cut up the cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, and avocado into a bowl. Later add lemon juice, salt and pepper to your liking!

For protein: add chickpeas

The next recipe was my summer favorite meal for hot sunny days…

A mango, pineapple, strawberry smoothie bowl

Ingredients:

-Mango

-Pineapple

-Strawberry

-Mango Juice

-Granola

-Banana

Cut up mango, pineapple, and strawberries to your liking. Add a SPLASH of mango juice for a thick consistency. Blend until smooth. Add granola, I usually do Protein Peanut Butter Granola for protein intake. Add cut up bananas on top. Enjoy a refreshing meal!

I saved a sweet treat for last…

Frozen yogurt bites

Best part is it has protein and helps when you have a sweet tooth!

Ingredients:

-1 cup of Light and Fit Greek Vanilla Yogurt

-2 Teaspoon of PB2 Peanut Butter Powdered

-Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips

Get a mixing bowl, pour the Greek Yogurt and Peanut Butter, and mix them together.

To freeze them I usually use a cupcake tray to scoop up the yogurt and evenly distribute the mix. Leave in the freezer for 45 minutes. Then, melt however many chocolate chips as you would like for 1 minute in the microwave. Dip the yogurt bites into the chocolate chips and savor this delicious treat!

I hope this article gave you some ideas on something new to try!!!