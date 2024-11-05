Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

As a girl who loves to go to the gym, I wanted to share a few recipes that I do on the daily. There are so many fun foods to eat that are healthy and you can hit your protein goal at the same time! 

hgefsd
Photo by Rachel Park from Unsplash

I am going to start with my current obsession…

‘Chipotle’ Bowl

This simple recipe consist of 5 simple ingredients

healthy meal
Photo by Ella Olsson from Pexels

Ingredients: 

-Rice

-Chicken Breast

-Avocado

-Corn

-Lime

-Adobo

For the rice you can either cook it yourself or buy rice bags pre-made. 

The chicken is the thing you would probably spend the most time in. You start by cutting up the chicken into sizes of your liking. Followed up by sprinkling Adobo on both sides twice (or to your liking.) Adobo is a very common Puerto Rican seasoning that us Puerto Ricans swear by. I even got my friends and boyfriend’s family into it. After letting it marinate for about 15 minutes, you can turn the stove-top up to a medium, pour oil evenly in the pan, and start cooking the chicken until golden! 

After the chicken is done, cut up some avocados, a generous amount of corn, and squeeze a little bit of lime juice on top!

Enjoy!

Protein pizza

My roommate Isa tried this new recipe and we LOVED it.

Ingredients:

-1 Cup of Protein Flour (regular flour is perfect too)

-1 Cup of Light and Fit Greek Vanilla Yogurt

-¼ Teaspoon of Salt

-1 Teaspoon of Olive Oil

Toppings:

-½ Cup of Pizza Sauce

-½ Cup of Mozzarella Cheese

-Any toppings of your liking

Start by preheating the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. 

Next, in a mixing bowl add the flour, Greek yogurt, salt, and start mixing. Shape the dough into a smooth ball. 

Tip: if the dough is too thin add more flour, if it’s too thick add more Greek yogurt.

Roll the dough into a large pizza. Transfer into the lined sheet. Be sure to brush the edges with olive oil. Spread the pizza sauce over the pizza, add the cheese, and add any toppings!

Bake pizza for 17 minutes, until the crust is golden and cheese has melted. 

Remove from the oven and enjoy some yummy pizza!

pizza on table
Photo by Vitalii Chernopyskyi from Unsplash

Mixed Salad

This next recipe is fast, easy, and delicious.

Ingredients: 

-Cucumber

-Red Onion

-Tomato

-Avocado

-Lemon Juice

-Salt & Pepper

All you have to do for this recipe is cut up the cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, and avocado into a bowl. Later add lemon juice, salt and pepper to your liking!

For protein: add chickpeas

Crudites
Christin Urso / Spoon

The next recipe was my summer favorite meal for hot sunny days…

A mango, pineapple, strawberry smoothie bowl

Pretty smoothie bowl surrounded by fruit.
Photo by Trang Doan from pexels

Ingredients:

-Mango

-Pineapple

-Strawberry

-Mango Juice

-Granola

-Banana 

Cut up mango, pineapple, and strawberries to your liking. Add a SPLASH of mango juice for a thick consistency. Blend until smooth. Add granola, I usually do Protein Peanut Butter Granola for protein intake. Add cut up bananas on top. Enjoy a refreshing meal!

I saved a sweet treat for last…

Frozen yogurt bites

Best part is it has protein and helps when you have a sweet tooth!

Ingredients:

-1 cup of Light and Fit Greek Vanilla Yogurt

-2 Teaspoon of PB2 Peanut Butter Powdered

-Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips

Get a mixing bowl, pour the Greek Yogurt and Peanut Butter, and mix them together. 

To freeze them I usually use a cupcake tray to scoop up the yogurt and evenly distribute the mix. Leave in the freezer for 45 minutes. Then, melt however many chocolate chips as you would like for 1 minute in the microwave. Dip the yogurt bites into the chocolate chips and savor this delicious treat!

Chobani Greek Yogurt
Alex Frank / Spoon

I hope this article gave you some ideas on something new to try!!!

Nadira Ramlogan Polo

Cal State Chico '27

Nadira goes to Chico State University. Back in 2013 she moved from Puerto Rico to the Bay Area. She is a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. Some of her hobbies include going to the gym, playing volleyball, going to the beach, and hanging out with family and friends. Nadira went to California High School in the Bay Area and now attends Chico State. She is a Psychology major mainly due to her passion of helping others. What interested her the most about Psychology was learning and understanding why humans are the way they are. She plans on minoring in Management so in the future she can work as an industrial organizational psychologist. She aspires to get her masters somewhere in Socal to be closer to the beach. She has played volleyball since 5th grade and now enjoys playing for the intramural teams in Chico. Going to the gym has been a passion of hers for three years now. She believes that going to the gym and being active helps not only physically but mentally. The beach is a place where she feels at home due to growing up on an island. It brings back many memories with friends and family. Nadira enjoys the company of others and holds her relationships with people very close to her.