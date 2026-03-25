Defrosting for Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the seasons change and everyone is getting ready for the summer months to hit, we have to think about why that is. I know that everyone in my close circle is always ready for the seasons to change so that they can tan and enjoy being outside, but me personally I want the seasons to change to get rid of the seasonal depression.

The spring time is when everything starts to defrost, and what comes with that is the defrosting of any sadness I was feeling while the Sun wasn’t out. I’ve been feeling this way for many years but honestly it’s gotten worse since going to college.

A big part of this getting worse has been through the fun times that everyone has while it’s hot in Chico. We all go to the WREC to tan or you’ll see people hanging out on their porches. I know my house has an amazing porch that we can sit on and even set up a hammock at times. It’s something that everyone wants to enjoy.

There’s something about sitting in the Sun that makes everything feel right. The tan lines that come with it, playing in the pool after classes, and getting ready for summer to be here.

Being a senior in college, I’ve stayed in my college town for the past two summers and have experienced everyone leaving when the summer gets hot besides a select few. This also is something that I loved about the summer each year because you get closer with people you wouldn’t have if you didn’t elect to stay. Many friendships have formed due to the lack of other friend groups being there, and I can say that these are some of the most fun friendships that I have still to this day.

During the winter, it’s extremely hard to want to get out of bed and go and do stuff. I love the rain, but only when I have nothing to do. I want to sit in bed and rot the day away while watching movies and tv all day long. When I do this, it means that I’m not spending time with friends, I’m not doing anything productive, I’m not doing anything that I would really want to be doing if the sun was out and shining all day.

Defrosting from the winter is the best thing that happens each year because of the productivity it brings to all of our lives. Everyone starts to hang out outside on these hotter days and starts to come together as a community again. In Chico, the Thursday night market starts again downtown, where you can find all kinds of people coming together as a community. In my opinion, you just can’t beat that kind of feeling. Walking around watching people interact, getting some nice summer vegetables, enjoying the sunshine because it just lasts that much longer during the summer. Bliss.