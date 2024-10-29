The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a first-year student, my top priorities have been getting to know the Chico area better and meeting new friends. Finding local adventures is a perfect opportunity to bring new friends along with you! I understand that it can be daunting for many students to put themselves out there when it comes to meeting new people in a new environment. However, I have found that finding fun activities around Chico is very helpful in the process of getting to know new friends better. Whether it’s exploring local thrift stores or taking a swim at Sycamore Pool, Chico always has new and entertaining experiences nearby. The first local adventure I would recommend is visiting the Sycamore pools. They are around a mile drive away from campus (and completely worth it!) Spend a hot sunny day by the refreshing water with some sparkling pink lemonade and flower cupcakes. This is a perfect place to set out a charcuterie board and relax. Bring your towel, tanning lotion, and a raft to float in the pool!

Chico is known for its vibrant eclectic and diverse culture, which is why the thrift stores around town are so wonderful. I have visited a few thrift stores and have been shocked at what amazing items I have been able to find. Spend the day visiting Thrifty Bargain, The Lost and Found Thrift Shop, and Clothing Revival. Grab your girlfriends and wallet for a fun day of shopping and sorting through the treasures you may find! This is a great activity for a mellow day or if you are wanting to add some unique pieces to your wardrobe.

The third adventure to try out in Chico is visiting local women-owned businesses in town. There are many incredible women-owned and run stores throughout downtown Chico and in the surrounding area. Some great women-owned businesses that I have been to so far include For Elyse, Urban Couture, and Ikoda Collective. For Elyse has lots of cute clothing that is perfect for any event. I will warn you that if you are going shopping at For Elyse, you may end up buying more than you anticipated! If you are looking to grab a quick snack along the way, I would recommend checking out the Tin Roof Café and Bakery, which is also women-owned. They offer a lot of tasty options that are on the healthier side.

The fourth adventure that has helped me meet more girlfriends is attending workout classes at local workout studios and the WREC gym on campus. Some great workout studios with beginner-friendly classes include Chico Sports Club and In Motion Fitness. If you want a workout option that is on campus, I would recommend attending any of the wonderful workout classes offered at the WREC. If you are looking for more of a heavy-duty workout, Pilates is an excellent option. However, if you are looking for a more relaxing stress relieving workout, I would try out the yoga class. After attending a few classes at the WREC, I have already met some great girls who have become my friends. Although it can be scary putting yourself out there, it is very rewarding and has helped my confidence as a first-year college student. Whether you like hiking, swimming, or shopping, there are a wide variety of activities to check out in Chico. I would encourage all students to get outside and start exploring the beautiful Chico community! Bring your friends or be your bestie, and you are guaranteed to have a great time exploring!