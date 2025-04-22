Bad Timing Doesn’t Exist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s talk about something that has comforted us one too many times—”It was just bad timing.”

A phrase we lean on after breaking up, missing out on a dream opportunity, or when a friendship fades. It’s what we tell ourselves when life doesn’t unfold the way we imagined. But what if I told you… bad timing doesn’t actually exist?

What if everything that didn’t work out, wasn’t supposed to? What if the people who left, the jobs we didn’t get, the family expectations we couldn’t meet, the doors that slammed shut—weren’t a case of poor timing, but perfect redirection?

That idea might sting a little at first. Especially when you replay moments in your head thinking, “If only I had done this sooner,” or “If only they had stayed a little longer.” But here’s the truth: the right people, the right opportunities, the right timing—they don’t need ideal conditions. They don’t need everything to be perfectly aligned.

We tend to romanticize timing. We say we almost got that job, almost made that move, almost made things work. But sometimes we forget that what feels like a missed moment is really a moment that missed us on purpose.

Think about the job you were so sure about—the one you stayed up all night prepping for, only to get a rejection email the next day. You probably thought it was just bad luck, bad timing, bad karma. But that closed door? It made space for the unexpected opportunity that came months later—one that actually aligned with who you’re becoming, not who you were desperately trying to be.

The detours and delays—the ones that feel like dead ends—are rarely mistakes. They’re more often the universe pulling you back, not to punish you, but to protect you. To slow you down long enough to notice something you would’ve missed had everything gone according to plan.

This mindset shift is everything. Your mindset is your superpower. If you can change the way you think about timing, rejection, or disappointment—you change the way you experience your whole life.

It’s not bad timing—it’s perfect timing. It’s life’s way of saying, “Not this… but wait. Something better is coming.”

And in that waiting, in that trusting, you’ll find your peace.

You’ll find your people.

You’ll find yourself.

Let that be your closure.