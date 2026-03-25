Alysa Liu’s Impact on Asian representation and the Next Generation of Olympians

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Alysa Liu, a powerful example of how young athletes can redefine success on their own terms, has emerged in the media after she made the decision to step away from competitive skating in April 2022, a time while she was still at the height of her early career (after competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing at 16 years old). Returning to the rink in 2024, she came back to compete in this years’ 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan–Cortina; winning gold in women’s singles figure skating and 1st place overall. This made her the first American woman to win Olympic figure skating gold since 2002. By prioritizing her mental and physical well-being, she demonstrated that stepping back can be a path toward renewal and strength. This resonates not only in athletics, but also culturally in social/cultural expectations surrounding perfectionism, endurance, and sacrifice as a Chinese American herself. Liu’s story overall offers a meaningful alternative narrative that suggests how ambition and self-care are not mutually exclusive, and that pauses do not erase the possibility of success, especially for many young Asian Americans.

Elitism in Sports: longevity vs fulfillment

In elite sports, success is often measured by medals, rankings, and the relentless pursuit of improvement in the craft. Athletic prodigies are frequently expected to maintain an upward trajectory without deceleration. After rapidly becoming a world-known figure skater as a teenager, Liu achieved milestones so early on in her career that few athletes actually reach. Yet instead of allowing public expectations to dictate her future, she chose to step away from competitive skating for her own well-being, stating that she was burned out and unhappy with skating after years of intense training. This decision was significant not because athletes have never retired young, but because it represents a public prioritization of mental health over external obligations. All in all, younger people as well as others are starting to recognize that sustained excellence requires balance. Her example provides permission to imagine different paths even if it leads to the same goals, particularly in young girls within Asian American communities.

The Power of Representation

Asian and Asian American communities often embed cultural narratives around achievement, emphasizing discipline and perseverance. While these values can foster success, they can also create environments where burnout, mental health, or the desire to take a break are dismissed. Growing up and hearing messages that equate perseverance with “virtue” and rest with “laziness”, one can feel like quitting or pausing may leave them misunderstood and stand as a moral failure. Not only does Alysa Liu go against this ingrained societal narrative, but she also represents Asian American visibility on an international stage. Now when young Asian athletes see someone who shares aspects of their cultural background making independent choices about their career, it expands their range of possibilities they feel able to pursue as well.

I wanted to point out a similar pattern we’ve seen before within Liu’s journey with gymnast Katelyn Ohashi’s story. Ohashi was once considered one of the most promising young gymnasts in the United States, but the physical and emotional toll of elite competition led her to stray away from that path. When she later competed in collegiate gymnastics, Ohashi felt the same sense of rediscovery that Liu also mentioned: the joy of performing. Her routines felt celebrated with expression and freedom, capturing a sense of authenticity that resonated worldwide. I believe that this is what many people see within Alysa Liu’s performance journey, both her and Ohashi demonstrate an evolving trend of athletes taking control of their own careers. Rather than allowing their coaches or public expectations to dictate their athlete autonomy, they reclaimed agency over their relationship with their sport.

Courtesy of Netflix

Inspiring the Next Generation and Beyond

For many young Asian American athletes, artists, and entrepreneurs, Liu’s journey resonates on a personal level. She challenges the unspoken rule of stepping away from the pressures of elite competition, before rediscovering the joy of the sport itself. It’s about how growing up within environments that emphasize excellence can create pressure for one to not make any deviation from a path they’re expected to follow. It tells the next generation that their worth is not defined solely by uninterrupted success, reassuring them that their dreams are still attainable even after minor setbacks, and stepping back may be even the thing that strengthens one’s connection to that passion again. Alysa Liu represents more than a phenomenal figure skater, she represents a change of mindset when it comes to ambition and identity regardless of who they are. It reshapes conversations about mental health in sports and expands the possibilities of Asian American representation, as it allows people to imagine themselves differently. By openly choosing her well-being over constant competition, Alysa Liu demonstrates that a true athlete is no longer simply a performer of results, but a person whose well-being and authenticity matters.