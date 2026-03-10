A Guide to the Perfect Spring Day in Chico

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring at Chico State feels like a breath of fresh air. It finally allows us to enjoy the sunlight and watch as the campus becomes lively again. I truly believe that spring is such an underrated season because of the weather, outfits, and drinks. However, I sometimes fall into the same routine over and over, especially when I have classes. This year, I want to be better at romanticizing my life a little more. If you’re wondering how to make the most out of a perfect spring day, here is exactly how I would spend it in Chico.

If you’re anything like me, you need a fun drink to start your day, especially on the weekends. To start the morning, I would walk downtown or across campus to grab a drink from a local cafe. I recommend Stoble, Lovebird, or Naked Lounge. In the spring, I always crave something refreshing, so I would order an iced matcha or an iced lavender latte. After grabbing my fun little drink, I would take a slow walk around campus or head to Lower Bidwell Park. Bring a journal or a good book and just enjoy the scenery and the fresh air. It’s also very fun to people-watch. For some reason, it feels so therapeutic and relaxing to get outside and soak in the spring weather.

The next thing I would do is plan a picnic in the park with my friends. I love sitting outside by myself, but sometimes it’s just so much better with friends. Usually, when we have picnics, someone brings a blanket, and someone brings a speaker to play music. We love stopping at Trader Joe’s to grab small snacks, like sandwiches, fruit, or chips. While we’re there, we’ll also buy small bouquets for ourselves to take cute pictures with. Simple things like eating with friends, talking, and taking pictures bring me so much joy. It’s easy to plan and gives me something to look forward to after a long week of school.

After that, I would go thrifting either downtown or at Thrifty Bargain. Spring is the perfect time to look for new pieces to add to your wardrobe. I love searching for flowy skirts, dresses, or floral tops. Even if I leave empty-handed, it’s still enjoyable to browse and see what I can find.

Once the sun starts to set, I would head out to dinner. I love getting ready and just being a girl. Picking out an outfit and doing my makeup, even if it’s just for a casual dinner, makes the day feel more special. Ordering food and drinks while catching up is my perfect way to end the day. I don’t go out to dinner often, but when I do, I truly appreciate it. It’s nice to take a break from cooking, doing dishes, and just relax.

To end the day, I would put on a good movie (preferably a rom-com). After being out all day, it’s comforting to change into pajamas and wind down on the couch. To make it even cozier, I’d light a candle and grab a blanket.

At the end of the day, spring in Chico is really just about slowing down and appreciating the small things. It’s so easy to get caught up in assignments, work, and counting down the weeks, but days like this remind me how special this season actually is. So this spring, I’m trying to romanticize it all a little more, the small moments, the sun, and even the simple routines. Chico really is the cutest place to spend a spring day, and I don’t want to take that for granted.