7 Powerful Mantras to Manifest Your Best Year Yet

I commit to being my strongest ally.

This mantra can help remind us that we were put on this earth to do life, first and foremost, as our own person. Absolutely lean on those you love, and value companionship to enrich your life, but always remember that your decisions, beliefs, and morals, are your own.

my life is a reflection of the energy i put out into the world.

Yes!!! If we exude kindness, love, and connectedness with the people and nature around us, our lives will attract things, people, and experiences that are on the same wavelength. On the other hand, if we live our lives with a focus on the negative, our lives will begin to reflect that as well.

i love who i am becoming.

This one is equal in importance and power. Just say it to yourself each morning, even if youre entirely unsure if you believe it. Keep loving who you are and who you have the power to become. Take control of the narrative you write for yourself moving forward into the new year.

i attract abundance in every part of my life.

Another great morning affirmation, touching back on the energy we put out into the world. We must believe and manifest our dreams and hopes into reality. Abundance is the perfect word for this, abundance in money, abundance in love, abundance in success, friendship, etc. This mantra could mean whatever you want it to, and is generally relatable for years and years to come.

i embrace self love as not just a concept, but a daily practice.

We must love ourselves. Remember that we only get one life (at least that we are consciously aware of), so let’s enjoy and cherish the bodies we were born into. After all, it’s the only one we’ve got! Enjoy your beauty, enjoy your body, enjoy your skin, and enjoy your smile. Why waste life fearing the body that contains our magnificent brains, eats our favorite foods, and walks to our favorite places.

my mind is filled with positive and nourishing thoughts.

It’s hard to program ourselves to focus on the positive. It’s a scientific fact that the more we focus on the negative (which at our age, feels literally impossible not to do), it literally rewires the neural pathways in our brains to resort to negative thoughts in any given situation. If we start forcing ourselves to think positively and begin challenging these negative thoughts, we can begin to reverse this very same process and live happier more positive lives.

today is a gift.

Let us never forget that each day we walk the earth, is a gift. Life is much too short to forget it, and waste it. Make sure you live your life to the fullest. Go on the road trip, hangout with your crush, have fun, and make decisions for YOU. After all, this life is yours.