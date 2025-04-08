The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As teens, we tend to think we know better then our parents. But truthfully, our parents teach us a lot of valuable life lessons. However, some may have been skipped over (or ignored). Coming to college, it shocked me how many people don’t know basic life lessons people haven’t learned. So, in case you may have never learned, here are 5 life lessons your parents should have taught you:

1.) Treat Others How They Treat You

This a big one my mom always taught me. I know the famous saying is “treat others how you want to be treated”, but my mom put her own spin on it. She taught me to “put my shields up”, aka not allow myself to be talked down upon. If someone is being mean or rude, that’s on them. Don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself, or “put your shields up”. However, you also don’t need to be unnecessarily mean either. That isn’t going to get you anywhere, either! Paying attention to how people treat you will let you know how to react, and don’t be afraid to return the favor.

2.) It’s OK if you’re not invited somewhere

This is a big one I had to learn. I know it can sting when your friend maybe goes somewhere without you, but that doesn’t mean anything. Sometimes people just want to do something with others – that doesn’t mean they don’t like you or don’t want to hang out with you. You can’t hang out with all your friends all the time and neither can your friends. And don’t beg to be invited either, that just puts you and your friend into an awkward position. Just ask to hang out another time, your friend will be more than happy to say yes!

3.) Prioritizing Yourself isn’t Selfish

Putting yourself first is a good thing. Of course, there is a line between putting yourself first vs being selfish (reference my last article to see what draws the line). But accepting that you want to stay in on a night out or giving yourself a sweet treat is not selfish at all! There is only one you, so listening to what your body wants is extremely important. I know it’s hard not to be a people pleaser (trust me, I still struggle with this), but no one is going to be mad that you want to take some time for yourself.

4.) Failure is a Part of Growth

Everyone makes mistakes. No one is perfect and no one is definitely always right, but this is how we learn. It does suck to be wrong, of course. But taking these mistakes and learning from them is the best thing you can do. Mistakes and failures is how we learn and grow, without them we would all just be stuck in one spot. Embracing your wrongness and remembering for next time is a sign of strong growth and acceptance of change, which is awesome!

5.) What Others Think of You Isn’t Necessarily a Reflection on You

People are going to have their own opinions on you that you can’t control. But what they think about you may be skewed, altered, or just flat out wrong. I have always struggled with having people not like me until my mom told me that I don’t even like everyone, so not everyone is going to like me. This really changed my view on this, because you can’t control what others think. It obviously hurts when someone doesn’t like you or talks down upon you, but that doesn’t define anything about your character. You’re still yourself, and that’s the best!

I could go on and on about all the advice my parents gave me, but that could go on forever and ever. As I got older, I realized how good my parents’ advice was and that maybe I should have listened to them a little more in my teen years. Taking advice in and really absorbing it, whether it’s good or bad, can help you grow momentously as a person. So listen to your parents, they usually know what is best!