This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most walks to class are not especially exciting. They are usually a rushed trip from one building to another, with a backpack that is too heavy and a growing awareness that I should have left five minutes earlier.

Still, I have started to appreciate the small parts of those walks.

For many of us, being in college makes every day feel scheduled down to the minute. There is always an assignment to start or an email to answer. It is easy to move through campus on autopilot, thinking only about the next thing on the list.

Sometimes, though, I try to treat the walk as an actual break instead of just the fastest route to wherever I need to be. I put my phone away, listen to a song I have not heard in a while, or take a route that is not flooded with hurried students. It is not always profound, but it gives my brain a second to catch up before I start another class.

To be clear, valuing my walk to class is not a way to convince myself that college is always fun or picturesque. A lot of the time, I am tired, behind on something, or rationalizing coffee as a substitute for breakfast. It is more about making the routine feel less automatic.

Some days, that involves wearing something other than leggings and a sweatshirt. Other days, I take the long way back from the library because I have been staring at a screen for too long. I might stop to look at the sunset behind Bishop Peak or sit on Dexter Lawn for a few extra minutes before heading home. It’s a way to make the day feel like more than just a series of places I have to be.

My walk to class isn’t always the highlight of my day. But it’s a small reset before a lecture and a chance to clear my head.

There is pressure in college to make every moment productive. Even rest can start to feel like something that needs to be planned correctly. But not everything has to be useful to matter. Sometimes it is enough to take a walk, look around, and let yourself enjoy where you are.