A Big Sister’s Guide to Acing Cal Poly’s Never-Ending Midterm Season

Let’s be honest, Cal Poly really puts us through the grinder during midterms and finals. From week one you start hearing about midterms, whether that be an exam, a paper, a presentation, or a project; midterms begin as soon as you step into your new classroom until you leave the same classroom for the last time ten weeks later. As a professional Cal Poly midterm survivor (a.k.a. upperclassman), I have perfected the hacks, habits, and caffeine dosages that will actually help you push through all the way to the end.

Make yourself a cup of tea, get cozy, and consider this an awkwardly long and formal text from your big sister on how to survive Cal Poly’s never-ending midterm season.

Use a physical planner.

I am so sorry to break the news, but unfortunately 5-Minute Crafts can’t save you now – you’re a college student. What will save you though is utilizing a planner, not your devices, to write out absolutely every little thing you have to do, whether that be for a class or for chores. This tool will allow you to refer to a visual of how you need to devote your time, such as what you can put on the backburner (for now). Writing down what you need to do in your living space will give your brain a break and make you feel more organized, which will give you the energy to crush your midterms.

DO NOT study in your dorm or your room!

When I was living in the dorms, I quickly learned that when I would study there, I had an endless amount of distractions. My bed was literally right above my head, which was not good. Whenever I would study in my room I felt like I couldn’t retain information as well, and I did worse on my exams; therefore, I started sleeping worse, and my entire routine was thrown off. When you combine your living space and your working space, the efficiency of each weakens. Instead, opt for studying outside, at the library, in your common room, at a coffee shop, or pretty much anywhere but your room. I have found that when I put myself in a different environment where the other people are most likely doing the exact same thing as me, I get into a good groove of studying and find myself retaining much more information.

Rather than pulling an all-nighter, go to bed early and wake up early to start your day on a productive note.

If you have ever attended a Cal Poly orientation meeting (we all have, way too many times), then you probably have the saying “25-35” ingrained in your head. Many students think this means pulling all-nighters and getting all their work done before they allow themselves to get rest—this doesn’t have to be you! Although I have yet to pull an all-nighter, I would strongly recommend against it. Going to bed early tends to make you feel like you have had more sleep and allows you to wake up earlier.

Caffeine won’t help everyone.

For me personally, caffeine makes me even more anxious than I normally am when it comes to midterms, so I try to stay away from caffeine when I have a big exam, presentation, project, or paper due. I know it is tempting because as a freshman you basically get free coffee and energy drinks with your dining dollars, but the last thing you want is to become dependent on caffeine to get you through a day of class.

Stay hydrated.

If you do benefit from the effects of caffeine, keep in mind that drinking too much caffeine can dehydrate you and make you feel anxious. I have found that by staying hydrated and drinking at least 40oz of water a day makes me feel so much better, both physically and mentally. This advice may sound very cliché (and like something that your annoying boyfriend would say to you), but seriously… drink water.

Break up study sessions with things that make you happy!

A habit that has helped me get through the last few midterm seasons at Cal Poly is committing time to things that make me happy, whether that be something as small as watching my favorite show or something as grand as going on an adventure with my friends on the weekend. You are only in college once, and while we are here for school (lame), we are also here to blossom as young adults and figure out who we are and what we love doing. This year, I have implemented the habit of taking a walk or riding my bike while I listen to my favorite songs when I begin to feel overwhelmed with school work. Literally doing anything that brings even a little smile to your face will make Cal Poly’s never-ending midterm season so much more bearable.

While midterms at Cal Poly can be daunting, if you follow at least one piece of my advice, I promise you that it won’t be as scary. I have lived through it for the last few years, and I know what it is like to feel overwhelmed during times of extreme stress. Even though you might not believe me, you certainly can do it! I believe in you, and if you believe in yourself, you will ace your midterms and survive… just to begin another midterm season right away and do it all over again. But, at least next time, you will know exactly what to do. You got this!