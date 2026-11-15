This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Buffalo chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How does one navigate life? Who can I call on for advice? What am I to do with my life after college? Should I buy another car? Should I stay with my parents for a bit? Should I pack up and start over in a new city? Should I take a chance on myself? Is life worth living? Is it worth fighting to see another day?

These are the questions I have been asking myself as my 23rd birthday nears, coming at the end of 2026. It seems like my life flashed before my eyes, and now I am at the crossroads once again. When I was 18, I thought I would have known what I would make of myself when I reached my 20s. I am going to let you in on a secret: your 20s are all about discovering yourself. I often wake up with a different version of myself, as I am constantly relearning what makes me happy and what I want to make of my life. Youth gives us so much choice that it can be a little too much for an adolescent mind. What does one make of themselves in a world filled with choice? My mode of seeking fulfillment is going back to what made me happy as a child.

I knew I wanted to be a writer at an early age, so much so that I wrote my first short story in my fifth grade English class. Throughout my undergrad, my love for writing and literature has matured so much, writing my first draft of a modern gothic novel earlier this year. But something is holding me back. I can not put my finger on what it is: I still have those aspirations of becoming a great writer, but those dreams seem like a fantasy as I grow older. I limited my imagination, logic even took precedence over my aspirations; in a way it did not seem logical to make my way as a writer. But I do believe that dreams are a premonition to reality; it is all about one’s motivation. But where does one find motivation?

It is a terrible thing to say, but a primary inspiration as a writer has been writing about love.

“Love in the growing mind of a child is a fairytale, it is a rom-com expressed grandly in every way.”

As I grew, I did not seem to realize that this kind of love is rare, but not impossible. In order to find a love that sweeps me off my feet, I must find myself in the rumble of my destruction. I was scared to be alone. I remember telling myself that I had to find something else to do– but what?

It is so easy to want to look and be someone else in order to feel loved. Even when I find the love that I seek, would I be able to identify it if I am looking to be someone else? What would I do when I am in love? What is love? I am still figuring out what love means for me. In this effort of finding love, I realized that I had it within me all along. Which is such a beautiful feeling, it has left me with a deep serenity that I am still getting to know. I have no where to hide, I am the love that I seek.

Maybe it is the economy, the state of the world, and the lack of community within Gen Z that caused me to look within myself for companionship. Despite this very hermit-mode way of life, I found my place in the world, surprisingly. In a way, I gained my motivation to evolve into a better writer outside of love. This set of circumstances has been unprecedented within recent history, there is no rulebook to life. All we have is each other and in turn, ourselves. No one has it figured out, we are only 20-somethings.