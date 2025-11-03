Your Ultimate Guide to At-Home, On-Budget Lattes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a coffee lover, I’ve been on a mission to find my perfect latte, without draining my bank account at the Starbucks on campus every morning. Instead of spending seven dollars on something I could probably make at home, I’ve started experimenting with pinterest recipes.

Here’s what I have to work with:

An espresso machine

Oat milk (my go-to milk choice)

A milk frother

Matcha packets

With just those basics, I’ve found a few recipes that are surprisingly easy, delicious, and totally worth making at home. I’ve had to buy a few extra ingredients, I think they’re worth it because they make the latte delicious. Here are some of my favorites so far, ranked, reviewed, and taste-tested.

Regular Plain Latte

Ingredients:

2 shots espresso

¾ cup milk (any kind works)

Optional: a splash of Chobani Sweet Cream Creamer for a touch of sweetness

How to Make:

Brew your espresso. Pour the milk over the espresso.

Review: 5/10

This is my go-to latte when I’m in a hurry. It’s simple, but sometimes simpler really is better. You definitely get that strong espresso flavor, and honestly, I love that. I find it’s sometimes nice to go back to the basics every once in a while.

Brown Sugar Latte:

2 shots espresso

1 tbsp brown sugar

½ cup milk (any kind, my personal favorite is oatmilk)

2–3 tbsp Chobani Sweet Cream Creamer

Dash of cinnamon (optional but HIGHLY recommend)

How to make:

Brew espresso and stir in the brown sugar until dissolved. Heat milk and creamer together until warm (I use a microwave but a stovetop works just as well) Froth with a handheld frother. Pour the milk mixture over espresso. Sprinkle cinnamon on top.

Review: 8/10

When I saw brown sugar in this recipe, I knew I had to try it. When I first got into coffee, brown sugar was my go-to sweetener, I love that rich, deep sweetness it brings. Combined with Chobani Sweet Cream Creamer, it created a deliciously sweet latte, though I did feel the creamer slightly diluted the brown sugar flavor. Adding a sprinkle of cinnamon on top was a game changer. I’d definitely make this again, but next time I’d use a bit more brown sugar and a little less creamer to get the perfect balance.

Iced Matcha Sweet Cream Latte

What you’ll need:

1 tsp matcha powder

2 tbsp hot water

¼ cup Chobani Sweet Cream Creamer

½ cup milk (oat or almond milk works best)

Ice

How to make:

Whisk matcha and hot water until smooth and frothy. Fill the glass with ice. Add milk and creamer, then pour in the matcha mix. Stir and mix the matcha in well.

Review: 9/10

Although some people say matcha tastes like grass, I have a sweet spot for it. When I get tired of coffee, I usually turn to matcha. The subtle bitterness is what I love most. I like to froth my matcha with hot water to avoid clumps at the bottom. This recipe is my favorite because it isn’t too sweet while still balancing the matcha’s natural bitterness. I’ve also tried it with Chobani Vanilla Creamer to add a hint of vanilla, which makes it just a little more flavorful.

Honey Vanilla Iced Sweet Cream Latte

What you’ll need:

2 shots espresso (cooled)

1 tsp honey

¼ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup ice

¼ cup of milk Chobani Sweet Cream Creamer

Splash of Chobani Sweet Cream Creamer

How to make:

Stir honey and vanilla into the espresso while it’s still warm. Add creamer and milk, then stir. Pour over ice.

Review: 6/10

I was a bit disappointed with this one. I’ll preface by saying I’m not the biggest honey fan, though I do sometimes put it in my coffee. In this recipe, the combination of honey and Chobani Sweet Cream Creamer felt too sweet and created a strange flavor. I liked the teaspoon of vanilla extract, but the honey and creamer kind of overpowered it. If I make this again, I’d experiment with a different type of creamer or maybe cut back on the honey. I’d recommend trying my other recipes first, unless you’re a big honey fan, then go for it!

My tips for making the perfect latte everytime:

Grab an extra cup and pour the finished coffee into it before adding any toppings. Then pour it back and forth between the two cups a couple of times to make sure everything is mixed in and blended well.

Overall:

My favorite has to be the brown sugar latte, I love the way the brown sugar mixes with the espresso before being poured into the milk and creamer. It’s a latte that could work perfectly hot in the winter or iced in the summer. All of these recipes were fun to make and delicious, but if you try just one, I highly recommend starting with the brown sugar latte.