All throughout my freshman year of college, I would continuously see things on social media about, “how to avoid the freshman 15,” and it was always in my head. I was constantly reminded how important it is to have a good balance between my health, school, and social life. Going through the initial transition of college life, I thought that once I’d fully adjusted to college life, nothing could knock me down. That was until I heard about the sophomore slump.

I entered my sophomore year with extremely high expectations. I was coming down from the amazing high of my freshman year, and was so excited for the next three years that I’d spend thriving with my best friends at my amazing school. I came in this semester with an incredible mindset, the healthiest I have ever been, with great friends, I had joined a great sorority, and I was so psyched about what I was studying at my incredible school. Yet, after the first three weeks of classes, my friends and I had all noticed that we had all felt that we were in a slump. The activities that I really enjoyed doing last year no longer brought me happiness, I was in a constant state of fatigue and mental exhaustion, some of my friendships and relationships were not the same as they were before we left school for the summer, and ultimately I was anxious about the fact that I was unhappy even though I was surrounded by my best friends, and I’m at a place that has brought me so much joy.

I realized that because I had such an amazing first-year of college, I set extremely high, and unrealistic expectations and standards for myself, along with my second year of college. As incredible as college is, we are in a time full of changes and transitions which can be extremely overwhelming and daunting. It can be discouraging and disappointing when things don’t work out the way you want them to or had anticipated. Overall, this shift in my life and coming to terms with the fact that everything is temporary gave me a lot of anxiety. I even questioned if I was still happy at my school, and debated if I should transfer. However, after talking to my friends and peers, I realized that so many people feel the same way, which made me feel a lot more comfortable and a lot less alone.

Once I started recognizing this, I reevaluated how I’ve been spending my time. I realized that I needed to change my routine at college. This could be as little as changing my running routine or the way I walk to class. This could also mean that I do different things such as going to the makerspace at my school and painting, or going on a weekend road trip with my friends. I realized that doing the things that I love doing over and over again can eventually lose its allure, and I’ve learned that it’s crucial to try new things, get myself out of my comfort zone, yet prioritize myself and my self care. I hope that everyone who is reading this that feels like they are in a slump or a rut knows that these feelings are only temporary, and you are not as alone as you think you are!