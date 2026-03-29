The Power of Pets in a College Town

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have grown up around cats and dogs my entire life – so it didn’t really register that embarking on my college journey would mean the sudden loss of such a great source of comfort and stress relief in my life.

I’ll always remember pulling all nighters for AP Exams in high school, and the way my dog could sense (and frankly still can) sense my anxiety, laying at my feet for hours. While it makes my day to see my pets over facetime, all pet owners know nothing can compare to having your furry companion snuggle up beside you on an especially hard day.

While I unfortunately didn’t encounter many animals on campus during my first semester, I am pleasantly surprised with how the second semester has definitely ‘upped its game’ in regards to how I am learning to deal with stress and time management.

In this article, I want to highlight two experiences that have already helped me embody a much more positive, easygoing outlook on college – pets!

First, my sociology class. This semester, I am taking my first social science course in the history of my academic career. I have always been interested in the social sciences, but I’d heard nightmares about classes like AP Psychology in high school, which honestly prevented me from exploring them earlier.

However, it was the most pleasant surprise to meet my professor, and her dog Zizi! Zizi is a 2 year old rescue pup that comes to all of our classes, rain or shine, exam or lecture. Everyday, Zizi is there to greet the students, wandering up and down the rows, sniffing backpacks and letting people pet her as she lays on the tables. I was especially thankful when my professor disclosed that if anyone had an issue with it, Zizi could stay at home. Needless to say we were all happy to see Zizi’s return on the second, third, and all classes since that first week.

But it doesn’t just stop with dogs! One gem of Lewisburg is how close-knit the animal rescue and adoption community is. I learned about the downtown Cat Cafe my first week of orientation, but honestly never explored deeper, especially as midterms and finals approached, limiting my opportunities to venture off campus.

However, I wanted to test if the cats had the same calming and uplifting effect as my professor’s dog did. I wondered, would the stress-relieving effects be increased or lessened outside of the classroom? Did dogs and cats lift my spirits equally? The answer… yes. If you have $6 to spare, I highly suggest stopping in the “Lewisburg Scratching Post” on Market Street. Not only are the employees friendly and knowledgeable, but the cats are too. All cats can be adopted, and all proceeds go towards ensuring that these cats go to good, loving homes.

I can say for certain that my friend and I left the Cat Cafe with a newfound desire: the possibility of fostering cats next year!

In the end, the relationship between pets and college students is truly a mutually beneficial relationship, we all get love in the end.