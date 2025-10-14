The 5 Senses Guide to Fall 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is quite literally the definition of romanticizing your college experience. Grabbing a latte before class, burying yourself in a good book, and owning the same sweater in 50 colors. While the change of pace from a high-strung summer to a slow paced autumn may not align with the uptick in classwork, romanticizing your life with these essentials may help you forget about the winter that looms ahead. Follow the 5 sense rule when settling into the decor and ambiance of fall, and I guarantee you’ll make the most out of this beautiful season.

Sight: Pumpkin themed decor

Arguably the most iconic fall motif, the pumpkin is pretty much loved by all. Looking to make your dorm look more chic but still align with your overall aesthetic? Consider buying a pumpkin paperweight in the same color as your laptop case. Want to bring the autumn vibes to bed? Consider a pumpkin printed throw blanket that matches your sheets. Investing in a few pumpkin themed fall decorations will have you eagerly awaiting the arrival of October 1st.

Hearing: A seasonal playlist

For me, a new season means a new playlist. Whether it’s walking to class or reading in my room, pressing play on my autumn playlist never fails to make me feel like the main character in a coming of age movie. While the beauty of a playlist is that it’s entirely customizable to your taste, I find myself gravitating towards artists with a little more edge, and a lot more chill for fall. Basically any Lana Del Rey, Fleetwood Mac, Ethel Cain, or Beabadoobee will fit flawlessly into your queue. Bonus points if you make the playlist photo a sunset, or the trees on the quad.

Smell: Gourmand everything

The more indulgent, the better. Think pumpkin cinnamon buns, vanilla chai latte, apples and honey. Basically, if you can imagine the scent on a cafe menu, it’s perfect for the new season upon us. My favorite strategy: designate one fall scent to enhance your dorm, such as a cinnamon-pumpkin room spray, and another for your perfume. By doing so, you’ll constantly be surrounded by the coziness of fall whether you’re in the dorms or the library.

Taste: Seasonal snack night

One of the biggest perks of being a young woman is that my friends and I all love fall. At this point I’m convinced it’s an unspoken rule that as a college-aged girl, you just have to love it. So, what better way to embrace the flavors of fall than a seasonal snack night with your girls? Make your favorite fall beverages, bake those Pillsbury sugar cookies (and a million other baked goods) that we all know and love, and find the most unusual pumpkin flavored snack you can.

Touch: It’s all about the knit

Just like pumpkins, sweaters are universally associated with fall. They’re perfect with everything: jeans, leggings, a skirt and boots. You name the outfit, a knit sweater will elevate it. Invest in a few, good quality knit sweaters to rewear throughout the season. Tip: Buy neutral colored knit sweaters, or darker hues of green, reds, and blues to effortlessly look put-together.

So, this fall, lean into the indulgence that the season can bring to your five senses. Also… take advantage of not needing a jacket just yet, but still being able to enjoy a PSL!