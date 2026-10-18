Revival and Rebellion: The Return Of The Digicam

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was my first night out in college. The girls, dressed in satin tops with their hair curled and makeup fresh, had just finished getting ready. We were about to leave when one of my friends asked, “Wait—did anyone bring their digi?”

The next fifteen minutes were spent taking photos, then huddling around my friend’s digital camera to squeal over the slightly blurry, slightly grainy, yet somehow flattering images. Then, we used an adapter to upload them to our 21st century phones. When our moms saw our Instagram posts, they raised the question: why would you use outdated technology when you could take a higher quality photo on your phone? Our responses were along the lines of “because it’s aesthetic, mom.”

But Gen-Z’s obsession with the digital camera points to something much deeper than aesthetics.

The trend started shortly after 2023, when summer camps started to ban cell phones from cabins. In response to these bans, a company called Camp Snap invented a camera resembling a 1990s Kodak that campers could bring with them. The cameras gained immense popularity—and not just from kids. Gen-Z influencers and consumers fell in love with the vintage feel of the digital camera. Suddenly, companies like Canon noticed sales increase for their traditional digicam models and Ebay saw a surge in used, previously “outdated” technology. Even camcorders were spotted at some celebrity weddings. Skeptics called it a trend—but research from NPR determined the revival of the digicam a “rebellion against phones”.

After interviewing young adults across the country, NPR collected a number of interesting opinions on why Gen-Z has adopted the “digicam” or digital camera. For example, 16 year old Jaden Williams reports that photos taken on a camera “feel more genuine”. Similarly, 24 year old Katie Koyne describes the vintage blur from the camera “refreshing” in comparison to hyper-sharp iphone photos. Their voices reveal cameras are Gen-Z’s response to the lack of authenticity in today’s digital world—digicams offer a way to capture moments without a need to filter, edit, or perfect them.

Additionally, digital cameras are helping people to be more present. In the same NPR survey, thirty four year old Christina Berkett explains how she uses a digicam to remove all the tempting distractions that come with picking up your phone to take a picture. Berkett explains that “You put it in your bag, you don’t think about it, and then at the end of the night, you go through all the photos and kind of relive that moment.” Her experience highlights one of the most important benefits of the digicam craze—rather than scrolling online, checking texts, and liking posts during social events, cameras allow us to record our memories and live in the moment.

Of course, digital cameras aren’t completely free from the pressures of social media. We’re college girls—we’re going to post cute pictures, whether they’re from a digital camera or not. But when I look through the photos from my first night out in college, I don’t worry about the hazy lighting or the blurry quality. Instead, I think about the fun we had, the people we met, and the genuine memories we made.