Our Attention Spans Falling… It’s Hard To Watch A Show!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter.

After a friend recommended watching a show while I walk on the treadmill, I have taken a huge liking to it! Moving my body, being entertained– what more could I need?! However, a problem occurred as the night neared: I can never get through an entire episode of Gilmore Girls in my bed before getting antsy or checking my phone after hearing a buzz. Finding this to be a bit unsettling– because does it get any easier than lying in bed and watching TV?!– I wanted to do some research on why this was happening, and is it happening to other people?

Before researching, here are my predictions: I am able to have a longer attention span while exercising and watching my show because I am moving my body and multitasking to the point where I can’t do another task at the same time– considering that my phone is being used to stream the show and my body is moving. Additionally, when my phone is next to me, I have access to the biggest distraction in the world: the small box that contains anything I could possibly want to engage with.

I also want to give myself some credit… during class when I never take out my computer or phone and am taking notes with pen and paper, engaging in conversation with my peers. In this setting, my attention span is great and I rarely have issues being unproductive or distracted. According to the Time, individuals who can focus in an empty, quiet classroom are likely to perform much worse in that same classroom with music playing (Ducharme). There is often an immense amount of media available to us, and we reject focusing on one thing at a time, hurting our attention spans as we jump from one unfinished concept to the next.

An important aspect of attention spans to also consider is the presence of algorithms. My friends and I are often shocked and unsettled when the jacket we were chatting about pops up on our feed, or a sweater that another student in my class wore that I admired is suddenly ‘recommended’ for me and on sale via TikTok! Algorithms play a crucial role in attention spans as they serve as attention grabbers, and manifest themselves into something that makes us want to respond– an outlet that we must check on, further drawing us to the media.

But do not fret, not all hope is lost! Small practices can contribute to bettering attention spans at large. Although this may seem obvious, it is vital to make small strides and adopt regular practices: put your device in another room or drawer, eliminate your biggest distractor or else focus is nearly impossible. On the other hand, another argument is that we must learn how to be near devices and distractions, practicing self control so as to not check our phones at every buzz. As time passes, ignoring distractions successfully will continue to build focus and attention spans. Attention is also ‘goal oriented’, so by focusing on small tasks that achieve goals encourage focus as there is a reward for achievement.

The most important aspect of rebuilding your attention span is being away there is a problem! Reading this article has already taken you a step in the right direction!

Xoxo, Jenna DeLuccia

