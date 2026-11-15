This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is the perfect bubble of time after midterms, but before finals. December is filled with packing, preparing to head home, and pulling all nighters for your last exams. Take these quickly passing November weeks and use them to start a tradition that you can look forward to year after year.

Grab your friends!

Make a list of your favorite people at Bucknell who you want to kick off the holidays with. Is it a friend, someone from class, or someone on your floor? No matter how you know them, they deserve a spot at friendsgiving! And be sure to send out invites early, as the weeks wind down, schedules fill up!

Set a location

Whether you live on or off campus, location doesn’t matter as long as you are with people you care about. It may not be ideal, but a dorm can still host a perfect Friendsgiving. Grab a few throw pillows and blankets to have a cozy little dorm picnic. Besides, a few decorations can make even the smallest space feel festive and ready to celebrate.

Choosing the food

It’s college, almost everyone is trying to save money and only the most disciplined few are actually succeeding. I have found that the best way to handle food is through pot luck! Everyone in attendance brings one item of their choice. Not only will the event have a variety of food, but every person is guaranteed to enjoy at least one item. I like to designate a few people to appetizers, dinner, and desert in order to have a balanced spread. The meal doesn’t have to be fancy, take out from a restaurant in town, a few sides from giant, and even a dining hall dessert can create a perfect “college themed” dinner spread. The best part of Friendsgiving is to eat junk food like french fries and cookies surrounded by people you love. Unlike Thanksgiving, the food isn’t supposed to be the main event, so don’t let it stop you from hosting.

Check Pinterest

Pinterest is the best way to get inspiration. Whether it’s for decoration inspiration like the viral paper chain, or a Thankfulness pie, these little details make the night memorable. Paper chains are an inexpensive way to decorate a room, and call for a very easy clean up. In “Thankfulness Pie” each person gets to add one placard to the pie and say what they are thankful for. At the end you get a beautiful centerpiece that each person got to add a little bit of thankfulness to. Another idea is to head down to Makerspace and paint a banner. Painted brown paper banners are one of the cutest and easiest ways to create a photo backdrop. And did I mention the materials to create any of these trends at your Friendsgiving are free at the makerspace?

What else?

Friendsgiving is more than just eating, it’s a way to take the time to catch up with friends. When friendgiving becomes a tradition you get to look back and see how much has changed within the year.

Conclusion

Enjoy the last few weeks in November! There are only a few more weeks until we are all back to our respective hometowns. Take advantage of this time and celebrate it, hopefully with the perfect Friendsgiving.