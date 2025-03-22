How Pop Stars are Bringing Pop Back (with a secret formula)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world where minimalism reigns supreme and those who rock authenticity are exiled, these four women have commenced a new era. With their catchy lyrics, dance numbers, memorable skits n’ bits, and amazing costumes, performers like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and Charli XCX bring back the art of pop. These women are just some of the few who give their audiences a performance, which is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as ‘an act of staging or presenting a play, concert, or other forms of entertainment’. Each of their performance styles highlights their greatness as multifaceted artists who embrace their interdisciplinary talents rather than focusing solely on their vocal performances as artists. In other words, they’ve grasped the ‘Britney Formula’.

The ‘Britney Formula’ is a lost relic of the pop genre. It’s the ability to sing, dance, and ultimately entertain, while of course, being very fashionable. It’s the genetic code of the beloved Britney Spears, who will forever be known as the Pop Princess of the 20th century. Britney’s performances were ogled by many, yet constantly critiqued, and still… her name always made headlines. Britney Spears has set the meter for what performance truly is and the love that an artist must dedicate to their craft. And when the world needed it most, these women have found this horcrux to deliver what pop culture needed.

I’m constantly impressed (and overcome with a severe case of FOMO) when I stumble upon clips of their performances that have gone viral on social media platforms, with fans praising the originality of their performance styles and commending them for adding theater-like elements to their songs.

With dark colors, sequins, and fishnets, Olivia Rodrigo, the grunge rockstar purple-princess, encapsulates all of the feels as she belts classics such as “All I Want” from the grand piano, or prances around in angst with rock-inspired favorites like “So American”.

Similarly, Sabrina Carpenter has a recognizable ‘old Hollywood’ style with her big, golden hair and bedazzled corsets in every color of the rainbow. Not to mention, her signature doll-like platform heels she effortlessly rocks every night. During her Emails I Can’t Send tour, Sabrina garnered attention with her witty and scandalous wordplay for her “Nonsense” outro. This then transcended to her Short N’ Sweet tour, where she became known for the skits within her performance, specifically the sexual positions as she sings “Have you ever tried… this one?” during the song “Juno”. It quickly became a crowd-favorite series with fans eagerly awaiting the new position she’d act out at different shows. I’ll say they definitely made me juno, you know?

Contrarily, what Tate McRae and Charli XCX lack in the Hollywood-ness of their performances, they certainly make up for with their eccentric dance numbers and eclectic style. Tate is known for flaunting her professional dance background in her contemporary-like music videos and on-stage choreography. Charli’s style is more rave-like, centering the importance of videography and lighting for her shows. As the music plays, you never know what to expect from the 365 Partygirl while she’s bumpin’ that.

For those who still seek the long lost ‘Britney Formula’, always remember that originality and eccentricity are important to being a star. What caused the pop drought was the regurgitation of personalities and style.

Forgive, but don’t ever forget.

Pop Star, and she acts like it.

Got what you can’t resist.

They’re the perfect all-American *****