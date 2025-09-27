How I Go to Bed Early as a College Student 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is pretty common knowledge that students — whether in high school, or college — don’t get enough sleep. With the pressures of academics and keeping up with extracurriculars, plus maintaining social connections, there simply aren’t enough hours in the evening to get everything done and still go to bed at a reasonable time. This is the dilemma that causes so many teens to become chronically sleep deprived. And no, unfortunately, it’s not necessarily sustainable to use weekends to “catch-up” on sleep, either. What I have found is that balance is key, and I used to be someone who procrastinated and pulled all-nighters on a regular basis in high school. In this article I will share some of the tips and tricks that I have used to ensure I receive an adequate amount of sleep to function responsibly throughout my school weeks.

1. Treat Sleep Like it’s Not Optional

The biggest shift for me came when I stopped thinking of sleep as “extra time” I could give up and started treating it as an actual part of my daily schedule. I write down my bedtime in my planner or phone calendar just as I would a class, a meeting, or a gym session. If I have a to-do list to complete in a given evening, I guarantee that the amount of tasks I’ve assigned would still allow me to go to bed at a reasonable time. When I frame it this way, sleep feels less like a choice and more a responsibility I need to fulfill for myself.

2. Implement Consistent Pre-Bedtime Rituals

When I was constantly up late, I never thought about how my nighttime habits affected my sleep. Now I have a simple routine that signals to my body it’s time to rest. Some of these habits include washing my face, doing skin care, and reading a few pages of a book. Another habit I have developed is leaving reading assignments to be done last when doing my homework, since it acts as another mechanism to unwind and be screen free while still completing work. Having a ritualistic evening consistently has trained my brain to wind down more quickly and efficiently instead of lying awake for an hour or so.

3. Use To-Do Lists to Fight Procrastination

One of the reasons I used to stay up so late was procrastination — I’d put off assignments until late at night or maybe even early in the morning. To fix this, I started making simple, daily to-do lists. I organize tasks into smaller groups so I don’t get overwhelmed. Even if I don’t finish everything, having a plan keeps me from pushing all my work into the late evening hours. With that comes prioritization, which is crucial when organizing a daily to-do list. If I end the night having done just the most important tasks and assignments for that day, then I consider it acceptable for me to take the rest of the evening for myself.

4. Know When to Say No

This one took me a while to learn and that’s okay! In college, there are always opportunities like study groups, club meetings, and spontaneous dorm hangouts. While those things are fun, I’ve realized I can’t say yes to everything. Sometimes I have to prioritize sleep over socializing. It doesn’t mean I miss out completely, it just means I get to enjoy those events when I’m actually well-rested. Again, it may take time to learn what does and doesn’t work for you, but it is rewarding nonetheless. Prioritizing your own needs and responsibilities will make for an easier, more fulfilling week that doesn’t leave you feeling burned out on the weekend.

5. Learn to Care About Sleep

Though this is not a physical mechanism you can implement, shifting your mindset around sleep will allow everything else to follow. A lot of college students know sleep is necessary, but that’s not always an adequate reason to prioritize it. That being said, I have experienced being a sleep-deprived student and a well-rested student, and I can say that the benefits are enough to continue going on with my habits. Since I started getting around eight hours of sleep per night, I’ve had my skin clear up, I feel like I can perform better in my classes and most importantly, I can socialize more without it feeling like a chore.

Learning how to go to bed early as a college student hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth it. By setting boundaries around technology, sticking to a routine, and prioritizing sleep, I’ve noticed improvements in my focus, mood, and energy levels. While no one is perfect, and having the occasional late night won’t completely derail your health, these tips have made sleep less of a constant struggle and more of a healthy habit I can actually maintain.