Healthcare for the Holidays: Incarcerated Women Deserve Better

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter.

Healthcare is a human right. Reproductive justice is a woman’s right. But is justice ever truly justice if it is not justice for all?

The holidays are supposed to be a time of rest, laughter, gratitude, family, and the gift of good health – luxuries we often take for granted until they are gone. While many of us eagerly anticipate the company and care of loved ones this holiday season, countless women behind bars face a much heavier reality. These women not only endure the daily challenges and inequities of incarceration but also ache from a system that fails to provide essential healthcare.

The Rise of Women in Prison

While men still make up the majority of incarcerated people, the rate of incarcerated women in the U.S. has grown by over 700% since 1980, making women the fastest-growing population within our country’s correctional system (NCSL, 2023). Inevitably, with massive growth comes massive obstacles. Initially built to house men, prisons are struggling to adequately meet women’s needs, especially when it comes to safe, equitable, and comprehensive mental, physical, and maternal health services. Not only is this reality frustrating, but in some cases, detrimental.

Studies show that over 95% of girls and women in the criminal justice system have experienced violence, including sexual assault (SA) and intimate partner violence (IPV), during their lifetime with an estimated 40% of women meeting the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) (Meyer et al., 2014; Baranyi et. al 2018 as cited in Golembeski et. al, 2020). In addition to individuals with SA, IPV, and PTSD histories, individuals with marginalized identities, including girls and young women of color, and transgender women, are at increased risk of becoming targets of identity-based violence while incarcerated (Golembeski et. al, 2020; Blitz et. al, 2008 as cited in Friedman et. al, 2015). In an environment where trauma can be triggered at any time by solitary confinement, physical restraints, or intrusive cavity searches, it is no surprise that these women’s mental and physical health suffers as a result.

Obstacles to Healthcare and Reproductive Justice

These insights barely touch the surface of incarceration’s damaging effects on women’s health. According to a study from the early 2000s, more than 65% of women in jail and prison have a chronic condition and 72% of females in jail meet the criteria for substance use disorders (Harzke & Pruitt, 2018;Bronson et. al, 2017 from Golembeski et. al, 2020). The spread of infectious diseases amongst women, including HIV and Hepatitis C, also run rampant behind bars with rates of sexually transmitted infections (STI) among incarcerated women being 10 to 20 times higher than non-incarcerated women (Binswanger et al., 2010 and Meyer, 2019 as cited in Golembeski et. al, 2020). Despite being at higher risk for STIs, incarcerated women are often not given the necessary screenings and treatments they deserve, which can result in serious health complications.

Considering the controversy surrounding a woman’s right to reproductive healthcare these past few years, one health issue I regard as deeply important to investigate regarding incarcerated women is their right to reproductive healthcare. Contrary to popular belief reproductive justice encompasses more than abortion. It involves all human beings and one’s right to control their own body, decide whether or not to have children, and provide care for these children in a healthy and safe environment.

The current state of care in United States carceral facilities presents direct barriers to reproductive justice through the denial of contraception and abortion services in states where it is legal, coercive sterilizations, and subpar care during pregnancy and postpartum recovery (Hayes et al., 2020 as cited in Golembeski et. al, 2020).

Did You Know? Despite menstrual-related health issues and dysfunction being reported as three times higher among women in prison, 50% of ailed women are unable to access basic menstrual materials (Allsworth et al., 2007; Linder, 2018 as cited in Golembeski et. al 2020).

Did You Know? As of April 2024, only twenty five states distribute menstrual products for no cost to incarcerated individuals (Golding, 2024). All women, especially incarcerated women who cannot afford the high cost of pads and tampons, should not have to pay for a biological reality that is out of their control.

Did You Know? Pregnant people make up about 4,000 prisons and 55,000 jail admissions each year (Bronson & Sufrin, 2019; Sufrin et al., 2020 as cited in Golembeski et. al, 2020). Many of these women are shackled during labor, despite federal bans and laws left up to the states which decide on the legality and morality of restraining incarcerated people (Hernandez, 2022).

A Harrowing Account

I end with a painful, yet necessary truth from Jamie Silvonek, who writes about her traumatic experience of degrading health care starting with her first Pap smear at 15 while in a Pennsylvania state prison, in Prison Journalism Project: “Even though incarcerated people, especially girls and women, are ensnared in a system that treats us as dispensable, we are not. Our pain is considered irrelevant, but our bodies experience pain and change with the same unpredictability that free women contend with” (Read more about Jamie’s harrowing experience here).

Call to Advocacy

Did this article resonate with you and leave you wanting to do more? Here are some actionable ways to become involved in the fight for accessible and equitable health and reproductive care for incarcerated individuals:

Research your state’s law on the use of restraints on incarcerated people during labor and if applicable, petition your state’s representatives to end this inhumane approach. Support the Menstrual Equity for All Act, which aims to expand menstrual products free of cost for individuals imprisoned in state and federal correctional facilities. Research and connect with organizations fighting for healthcare justice, such as The Sentencing Project or the National Women’s Law Center. Raise awareness! Share via social media. Host a local event. Write about it.

A Closing Note on Privilege

As the author of this article, I want to acknowledge my privilege as a free, white college student with access to healthcare and basic needs. It is not my intention to generalize the plight of incarcerated women nor begin to imagine the depth of their experiences on the inside, rather this article intends to amplify awareness on these issues from the perspective of a researcher and justice advocate.

References

Friedman, S. H., Collier, S., & Hall, R. C. W. (2015). PTSD behind bars: Incarcerated women and PTSD. In Comprehensive Guide to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (pp. 1–14). Springer International Publishing.

Golding, T. (2024 8). Supporting rights of incarcerated women by providing free period products. Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. https://rfkhumanrights.org/our-voices/supporting-rights-of-incarcerated-women-by-providing-free-period-products/

Golembeski, C. A., Sufrin, C. B., Williams, B., Bedell, P. S., Glied, S. A., Binswanger, I. A., Hylton, D., Winkelman, T. N. A., & Meyer, J. P. (2020). Improving health equity for women involved in the criminal legal system. Women’s Health Issues: Official Publication of the Jacobs Institute of Women’s Health, 30(5), 313–319. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.whi.2020.06.007

Hernandez, J. (2022, April 22). More states are restricting the shackling of pregnant inmates, but it still occurs. NPR. https://www.npr.org/2022/04/22/1093836514/shackle-pregnant-inmates-tennessee

National Conference of State Legislatures. (2022). The Legislative Primer Series for Front-End Justice Conditions and Rights for Women in Jails. https://documents.ncsl.org/wwwncsl/Criminal-Justice/women-in-jails_f03_web.pdf

Silvonek, J. (2024, February 11). As a Girl in Prison, I Experienced Degrading Health Care. Prison Journalism Project. http://prisonjournalismproject.org/2024/02/11/womens-health-care-in-prison-is-degrading/