Guide to Glow! 3 Skincare Tips Your Skin Will Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nothing can prepare our skin for the coming freezing months. The drastic impact that dry cold weather has on the skin is absurd. The red, irritated, flaky patches and breakouts almost seem inevitable. The overuse of multiple moisturizing products is also a recipe for breakout disaster. Perfecting flawless skin, especially in the winter, is a challenging task. However, there are manageable ways to give your skin the care that it deserves. Finding the right products, creating the perfect routine, and breaking bad habits is the skin’s biggest “thank you.”

What products should I use?

Finding the right products to put on your skin is like finding the perfect pair of jeans. It is a grueling process that can either leave your skin feeling and looking better than ever, or your skin hating you. A great way to discover products tailored to your skin is by identifying its unique characteristics. Determining your skin type (oily, dry, sensitive, dull, etc.) is crucial to achieving success. Websites such as askthescientists.com offer a seven-question quiz that takes less than three minutes to complete, providing insightful results. Once you know your skin type, researching products that work for your skin is more manageable. Taking this into consideration, the number of products that you put on your skin is vital. Overdoing products breaks down the skin’s barrier, leading to irritation, breakouts, and sensitivity. Underdoing skincare leads to the buildup of oils and dirt, clogging pores and forming breakouts. The medium between the two will leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. The best recipe of products starts with a cleanser, followed by a serum, and ends with an SPF moisturizer. The importance of a gentle cleanser is to wash away the buildup of oils throughout the day. Massaging a serum into the face will help build the skin’s barrier for protection. Lastly, moisturizer may be the most crucial part. Moisturizer locks in the hydration and products that your skin has just absorbed with the previous steps. Moisturizer with SPF is essential, as it ensures protection against UV damage. Finding your skin type and using the right amount of products will allow your skin to flourish.

Should I follow a routine?

The short answer is YES! The importance of routine regarding skincare is greatly beneficial, especially if you seek consistency or improvement. Sticking to a daily routine with the same products that work for you is best for your skin. In the morning, follow the steps to cleanse your face, apply serum to protect your barrier, and moisturize to set it for the day. Most people also follow a night routine. Again, involving cleansing, serum, and moisturizers. Nighttime skincare products differ from other products. Daytime products provide more protection for the skin, while nighttime products provide repair and nourishment. Skin type plays a role in routine as well. Those who are sufficient in natural oils usually only need to follow one routine a day; however, those with dry skin may tend to follow both a morning and evening routine. Exercise and makeup use can also factor into the number of times you follow your routine. The routine of regimens you follow for your skin should remain consistent, providing stability and progress.

How can bad habits impact my skin?

Good and bad habits can make or break your skin, literally. Many don’t realize the effects their bad habits can have on their skin. Two components don’t even relate to skin; they pertain to the body: poor nutrition and lack of sleep. A diet without antioxidants can stress the skin, leading to inflammation and creating acne, wrinkles, and flare-ups. Foods that are fried, contain dairy, and some types of carbohydrates cause this inflammation. Foods with antioxidants (berries, vegetables, nuts), vitamin C ( citrus, tomatoes, peppers), and zinc (meats, fish, seeds) are all great sources of nutrients. An important factor in nutrition and the skin’s glow is hydration. Drinking water has similar benefits to the products previously mentioned within the first paragraph. Being hydrated maintains the barrier, prevents dryness, and promotes cell renewal. Having a healthier diet with nutrition is wonderful for the skin. Sleep plays a huge role in skin. When you sleep, the body has time to repair and refuel for the next day, and it’s the same case for your skin. Adequate sleep allows for regeneration, collagen production, and hydration for the skin. These habits may seem to only affect the body internally, however, the effects they have externally are noticeable. Breaking bad habits is hard, but it’s worth it for a nice, glowy complexion!

The skin can be very hot and cold. Sometimes it’s flawless, other times it is your worst enemy. Maintaining clear skin doesn’t have to come at an expense. Finding your skin type, following a routine, and nourishing your body are all great ways to improve the health of your skin. Hopefully, after following these steps, your skin will thank you!