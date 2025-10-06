Cooking to Stay Grounded: A Simple Dish to Comfort You This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn has already knocked on the doors of our dorm rooms: the nights are getting colder, sundresses are giving way to sweaters, and our favorite TV shows have been replaced by yet another round of reading for tomorrow’s class. In the whirlwind of studies returning to our lives, it’s easy to forget about our own needs and about spending quality time with ourselves. To help with this challenge, we’re offering our readers a simple recipe for this fall: it doesn’t require advanced cooking skills, yet it’s the perfect excuse to carve out a little time for yourself — or to share a warm meal with those close to you.

Pumpkin Cream Soup

Ingredients

1 whole pumpkin (about 4-5 pounds) What to look for: butternut squash, sugar (pie)

pumpkin. something small, sweet, and “meaty”-– NOT large cartoon-looking pumpkins. Big pumpkins are watery and are not that tasty— it’s a headache. How to pick: look for small, but heavy for their

size. They should be matt, the skin should be firm (not too soft, but not hard like wood), no big spots or suspiciously-looking scratches. The tail should be dry, not green, but also not borderline rotting.

1-2 carrots, peeled and chopped What to look for: an orange, maybe more red-ish color– not yellow carrots. How to pick: look for a real-looking carrot– don’t need to be washed and all-perfect, but should be firm and not bend too much (i.e. stay straight, then break– not go back and forth), but it’s not that crucial– they don’t have much of a bright taste, we mostly add carrots for vitamins. 🐰

1-2 onion, chopped What to look for: sweet kinds of onions (they usually have some sort of description about which ones are sweeter on the display– ask a worker if you don’t see one). How to pick: look for smaller, heavier ones.

3-5 potatoes, peeled and chopped What to look for: smaller, golden ones. How to pick: little to no “eyes” and “scars”, firm, heavy. Do not choose big and very hard ones– they are the best for roasting and frying. 2-3 bell peppers, chopped What to look for: red or orange, can be smaller or bigger ones– the latter are usually sweeter. How to pick: bell peppers should be shiny, firm, NOT soft, if you gently flick it, it should be fine and make a clearish sound. 1 garlic What to look for: a young-looking, firm glove.

It’s fine if it has a lot of layers to it– we will peel it later!, or if it’s dirty or not presentable in this respect. Just make sure the tail is

also firm (can be a little dry!), and none of the parts of the glove gives when you press on it with your thumb. 1 pack heavy cream (13 oz) The more % fat they contain, the creamier and smoother our pumpkin soup will be. The fatter your heavy cream is, the smaller are the chances for it to curl in our hot soup, too! If you don’t see a percentage of fat anywhere on the pack, go for “heavy whipping cream” that does not contain added sugar– it will work well! Oil/butter, spices and garnish aren’t listed here as they are not crucial to the recipe. Please, use those that you prefer and enjoy the most! Some of the suggestions for this recipe are: scallions, paprika, olive oil, chilli powder, bacon, and more. Have fun experimenting!

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 400°F. To keep the cleanup to a minimum, you can use a disposable foil roasting pan and pop it into the oven to warm up while it preheats.

While the oven is heating, we need to prepare all our vegetables. Once everything is washed — except for the garlic — we can move on to the trickiest part: the pumpkin!

To keep it steady and avoid slipping, place a damp kitchen towel (or even a clean T-shirt!) under the pumpkin. Cut off the top and bottom — those parts aren’t useful for us — and slice the pumpkin in half. Scoop out all the seeds and stringy fibers, leaving only the flesh. Chop the halves into rough chunks; there’s no need to peel the pumpkin.

Carrots, potatoes, onions, garlic, and bell peppers get the same treatment: peel them if needed and cut them into large pieces.

Roast

Generously drizzle all the vegetables in the foil pan with oil (olive oil is best) and season to taste — salt, pepper, smoked paprika, or any spices you love. Roast for about 1 hour, until everything is soft and caramelized. If the other vegetables are ready but the pumpkin still resists the fork, take the cooked vegetables out and let the pumpkin finish roasting on its own until tender.

Roasting brings out their sweetness, adds a touch of caramelization, and saves you a lot of stovetop time

Blend and Simmer

Remove the vegetables from the oven and let them cool slightly. Scoop the pumpkin flesh out of the skins — it’s much easier to do after roasting than before. Transfer all the vegetables to a pot or blender, add the heavy cream, and blend until smooth.

Place the mixture over low heat so the flavors can meld together. If you like a thinner soup, you can stir in some hot broth at this stage, but it’s completely optional.

Garnish your soup and serve it to yourself and your loved ones. Enjoy!