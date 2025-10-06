College Girl’s Guide to Affordable & Iconic Halloween Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every October, the same question always comes up: “What am I going to be for Halloween?” The pressure is real. You want a costume that’s unique but still recognizable, trendy but not over-the-top. It feels like every girl’s biggest dilemma each fall. And honestly, every year I end up stressing myself out, scrolling endlessly for inspiration, and still waiting until the last minute to decide.

Now that I’m in college, another factor has become even more important: saving money. I don’t know about you, but I’m not going to blow my entire budget on a costume I’ll wear once, probably to a crowded frat party where it’ll get spilled on anyway. As a first-year, I’ve been trying to figure out more sustainable ways to keep up with trends and build a wardrobe that doesn’t drain my bank account, Halloween included. Buying multiple expensive pieces for different costumes just isn’t realistic.

Instead of rambling on about how hard it is (though trust me, it is), I wanted to make this easier for you. So, I did a little research, scrolling on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and also ran a poll among girls here at Bucknell to see which costumes are most popular this year. Here’s what I found:

Movies/TV Shows

Options included: Barbie, Kill Bill, Avatar, Regina George, Hannah Montana, Puss in Boots, Top Gun, Alice in Wonderland, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Tinker Bell, Princess Diaries, Rio Bird.

Most popular picks: Alice in Wonderland, Barbie, Rio Bird, Regina George, Puss in Boots, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Tinker Bell, Princess Diaries (Mia), Top Gun.

Artists

Options included: Megan Moroney, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Kesha.

Most popular picks: Megan Moroney, Sabrina Carpenter, Kesha.

Funny

Options included: The Lorax, Shrek, Thing 1 & Thing 2, Napoleon Dynamite, Bob Ross, Dwight Schrute.

Most popular picks: The Lorax, Shrek.

Group Costumes

Options included: Disney Princesses, Mean Girls, The Chipettes, Barbie & Raquel, The Scooby-Doo Gang, Superheroes, Blair & Serena, The Wolf of Wall Street, Sharkboy & Lavagirl.

Most popular picks: The Chipettes, Disney Princesses, Mean Girls, Superheroes, Blair & Serena, The Wolf of Wall Street.

Other

Options included: Sailor, Mermaid/Siren, Beanie Baby, Flight Attendant, Cowboy, Fairy, Ballerina, Nurse, Chef, Pirate, Astronaut.

Most popular picks: Sailor, Mermaid/Siren, Beanie Baby, Flight Attendant, Cowboy.

So, we’ve got a solid list of ideas, but how do you actually pull them off without spending a fortune? That’s where sustainability comes in. The key is to find pieces you can repurpose or rewear. Think things like a corset top that works as part of a costume but can also double as a going-out top, or boots you already own that complete a “cowboy” look. Don’t forget to dig through your closet before buying anything new, you’d be surprised how many costumes can be pieced together from what you already have.

At the end of the day, the best costume is the one you desire most, not the one that drains your bank account. Dressing up is about being creative and having fun with it. Trust me, you don’t need to spend a boatload of money, if any, for a look you’ll wear for one night.