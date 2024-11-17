Climate Update: The COP29 Climate Conference

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Monday, November 11, 2024 marked the first day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference. This is also known as the 29th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP29. This year, the conference is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan. There are 198 parties to the convention, constituting near universal membership.

Here’s what you need to know:

Location Controversy: Baku, Azerbaijan is a global oil center, home to plentiful oil fields. The city is centered around this industry; their economy relies almost entirely on fossil fuels. Critics argue that such a city should not be hosting one of the largest global climate conferences, but others also point to Baku’s history of violating human rights.The autocratic government is known for its repression of journalists and activists.

Finance: A key focus of COP29 will be on finance, as trillions of dollars are required for countries to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect lives and livelihoods from the worsening impacts of climate change. Small island states, those being affected most by climate change, are looking for financial aid from the larger polluters. Poor nations will need at least $1 trillion annually to cope with climate costs. The nations represented at COP29 are expected to set a new target for global climate aid, but they are expected to pledge only half of what is needed.

The Paris Agreement: The conference will serve as an opportunity for countries to present their national climate action plans under the Paris Agreement, which are due by February, 2025. According to the Paris Agreement, these plans should limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and double as investment plans advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. However, president elect Donald Trump has vowed to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement, again.

Attention on the United States: As the world’s largest economy and top contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, many nations argue that the United States has an “ethical responsibility” to lead the climate fight. The reelection of Donald Trump, who has even questioned the accuracy of anthropogenic climate change, has cast a dark shadow over the COP29 talks. Current president Joe Biden is not attending the summit, but US officials in Baku have been trying to reassure representatives from other countries that Trump will be unable to completely halt US climate action.

