This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter.

The end of October marks another wrap up of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Every year survivors, fighters, daughters, mothers and organizations across the world come together to raise awareness and money for Breast Cancer Research.

What started as a week-long campaign initiated in 1985 by the American Cancer Society has now grown to be an annual month-long event with specific days designated to certain kinds of cancer. October 13 is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, a form of cancer affecting 168,00 women. October 17-23 is marked off as Men’s Breast Cancer Awareness Week. While it is more common in women, men can be affected too (2,790 predicted to be diagnosed in 2024). This week, installed by President Joe Biden, helps decrease stigma and raise awareness for detection and care for men.

Breast Cancer is a disease that affects 2.3 million women all over the globe. Raising awareness helps people learn more about how to support those who are diagnosed, the risk factors of breast cancer, knowing when and how to go about screening, and working towards prevention, treatment and a cure.

You might recognize it best from the iconic pink ribbon pinned to shirts, stitched on hats, or engraved on bracelets. The pink is a symbol for hope and resilience. The easily recognizable ribbon has become a marker for breast cancer, much like the ribbon is in other colors for other diseases.

However, many survivors feel the pink theme overshadows the issue at hand when businesses use it to sell products.

The breast cancer movement has been supported by thousands of organizations over the years.

This October is especially special for me and my family as it marks the 10 year anniversary of my mom’s cancer free diagnosis. Breast Cancer is a disease that can affect any one of us. It is important to know the signs, know when and how to get checked, and know how to support the men and women in your life who are affected. Every day I wear a pink bracelet that says “Mothers, Daughters, Sisters, Friends”. It reminds me of how strong and inspiring my mom is and how important early detection can be.

The end of October does not mean the end of breast cancer awareness. You can make a difference any day of the year. Get involved with fundraising events, races, walks, or find an organization to donate to to help further breast cancer research.