Breaking Down Scandi Style: Copenhagen vs. Stockholm, Are They the Same?

Clean girl, mob wife, office siren, and now… fisherman? If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through TikTok, Instagram, or Pinterest, you’ve likely come across microtrend after microtrend and been sucked into the rabbit hole trying to keep up with accelerating trend cycles. One of these aesthetics, “Scandi Girl Style,” defined by its minimalism, functionality, and undeniable cool, has recently risen in popularity on social media and taken the internet by storm. Having just returned from a semester abroad in Copenhagen which I spent observing the city’s unique fashion with my own eyes, I couldn’t help but be curious about TikTok’s interpretation of Nordic trends, and specifically the classified nuances between Copenhagen and Stockholm style—both completely different aesthetics in their own right—but what differentiates the styles of the two Scandinavian capitals, and what makes Scandi style Scandi? After scouring the internet and reflecting on my own memory, I think I’ve found the answer to not only their defining qualities but also on how to embrace them on the day-to-day. Well, as close as I can get to the answer as an American.

Copenhagen: Functionality and Playful Maximalism

If I had to sum up Copenhagen style in a couple short words, it would be “casually and authentically cool.” Like, seriously, just getting on the metro and going grocery shopping, I saw some of the coolest girls in my entire life. Even though these women sported simple pieces such as baggy jeans, oversized hoodies, and big coats, the way that they wore them was so authentically cool. According to TikToker Sarit Cohen, “Scandinavian style is rooted in functionality at its core. The winters here are no joke, it’s dark, it’s windy, it’s often rainy, and you’re biking through all of it, so you really have to dress in a way that makes it easy to just go about your daily life.” From balaclavas and scarves tied around the head, to Salomons and Asics, Danish girls have learned to tailor their uniform towards the city’s cycling culture and hygge-like values surrounding comfort and coziness while still managing to prioritize the Copenhagen ethos of chic, simple design.

Beyond dressing for functionality, Copenhageners share a love of experimentalism and quirkiness. Picture oversized blazers with a tiny colorful striped scarf, dark wash denim on denim with a pastel quilted vest, and even Carhartt pinstripe pants with Havaianas flip flops during the summer. For the Danes, it’s all about layering and contrasting to create outfits that both integrate into their lifestyle and enable personal freedom of expression. In my four months abroad, I found myself reaching for famous Danish designers such as GANNI, Boii Studios, Stine Goya, Samsøe Samsøe, and Mads Nørgaard, but despite the development of my now raging love for Danish brands, I still made time to pop into flea markets on Saturdays—a weekend tradition drawing on the Scandinavian value of sustainability—and admire the gently loved pieces once adorned by the “cool” Danish girls I so deeply respect.

Stockholm: Polished and Monochromatic

While I did not study in Stockholm, nor visit the city while in Europe, I still consider myself knowledgeable on the subject, as my initial love for Scandi style actually originated in the depths of Pinterest circa 2022 prior to even applying for my abroad program. At the time, online discourse about Scandi style was primarily Stockholm-style driven. Defined by a more polished, monochromatic, and luxurious type of simplicity, Stockholm style relies on sleeker lines, tighter fitting/more tailored pieces, and muted tones with pops of ultra feminine pinks and golds. Girls sporting this niche of Scandi style first broke the internet in the early 2020s with their light wash low waisted flare jeans, fur jackets with fluffy collars, Zadig and Voltaire rock clutches, glowy Charlotte Tilbury inspired makeup, and bouncy blowouts. Today, this mold of “Stockholm” girl has morphed into a boho-esque, Isabel Marant adjacent, early 2010s type vibe; something quite different than the Americanized version of Swedish style that has been pushed on social media by brands like Djerf Avenue (pre-cancellation) that prioritize a more clean cut, mature, and classy approach to dressing with pieces like Acne Studios scarves, trench coats with stiff shoulder and long collars, and grey and black fitted sweaters.

This is not to say, however, that the more elegant, timeless type of Stockholm style does not exist in Sweden, but simply that there may be a disconnect as to which version of Stockholm style has become monetized and popularized in the rest of the world. From what I’ve noticed online, it seems as if a generational difference divides the type of girls who wear the more mature version of Stockholm style versus the type of girls who opt for the newer, more trendy genre. In fact, I can attest to noticing this gap in age-based clothing, as one of my favorite clothing stores on the main shopping street in Copenhagen, Strøget, is home to Gina Tricot; a popular Swedish brand that dominates online spaces displaying the more lux, rock-chic Stockholm style. Although Gina Tricot attracts girls of all ages, it seemed that, at least in Copenhagen, girls age 20-21 and under were the primary demographic, as the moment I would exit the store and re-enter the city center, I could distinguish the young Danish girls imitating internet-famous Stockholm style from the older ones leaning into and fully embracing the Copenhagen vibe.

Incorporating Scandi Style into YOUR Wardrobe

Social media, particularly TikTok, has accelerated the fashion trend cycle by constantly introducing, promoting, and re-branding new aesthetics, but Scandi style stands out in its timelessness and real-life wearability. Compared with other styles made famous on the internet, Scandi style already exists as a lasting entity and has for quite some time, yet it continues to live and breathe as a mainstay form of fashion in an ever-changing, insatiable cultural climate. Whether your preference is colorful fabric galore or refined and classy, applying the Scandinavian principles of longevity, sustainability, and quality over quantity is a surefire way to adopt Scandi style into your wardrobe. More specifically, you can fully embody your inner Scandi girl by:

Investing in Quality Basics – One of the foundational principles to building a solid Scandi style closet is finding the right high quality pieces that will stand the test of time and enable you to begin a capsule wardrobe.

Learning the Art of Layering – Whether you’re going for Copenhagen eclecticism or Stockholm simplicity, Scandinavian girls never go without a good layering moment! To start, try a white tee or a button up under a knit sweater.

Prioritizing Sustainability – While finding your new basics, statement pieces, or anything in between, opt for thrift finds, purchase from sustainability-minded brands, and think more carefully before you tap your card.

Hopefully, by combining just one, or maybe all of these suggestions, you’ll be on your way to not just looking like a Scandi girl but thinking and acting like one too. After all, Scandi style is about so much more than looking cool—it’s about feeling good in your own skin, being intentional with your choices, and expressing the truest version of yourself. Isn’t that what style’s all about?