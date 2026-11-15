This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Holidays as a College Student

Everyone loves a sale, especially a broke college student. Right now, getting good quality items without going bankrupt can be very difficult, with fast fashion putting pressure on higher quality brands to manufacture faster to compete, which raises prices. Trying to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to fashion, makeup, and appliances can be overwhelming in the online shopping market, and there’s always a lot of pressure to maximize your savings on Black Friday. Whether you’re looking to buy things for yourself or get some early gift shopping done, this list is here to help! Some of these brands have good pre-Black Friday sales going on already, and some are reliable Black Friday favorites. Get ready to Fulfill your shopping addiction without draining your bank account (or at least without racking up the credit card debt)

Activewear

Gifts for your favorite gym rat!

Gymshark– Usually up to 70% off, pre-Black Friday sale live now with 50% off!

Lululemon– Often sells out of smaller sizes early, but usually a good discount so worth checking out anyway!

Alo– 30% off, and Alo only really has sales twice a year, so if you’ve had your eye on an item, now is the time to pick it up!

Athleta– Up to 60% off, deals already up now!

Appliances

College necessities and super versatile gifts everybody appreciates.

JBL– Low prices on speakers and headphones, with an early access sale up now!

Amazon Airtags– 20% off airtags on amazon, in case you want to stop losing your keys and running up and down campus to find them.

Fashion

Great gifts for friends, family members, and of course, yourself!

Pandora– 40%, sale up now!

The North Face– 30% off, great if you’re in the market for some warmer clothes. Remember, Lewisburg only gets colder from here!

Abercrombie and Fitch– Usually has up to 50% off, my yearly favorite!

Coach– typically has great 50% deals, as well as some sort of sitewide sale.

Conclusion

The best way to take advantage of marketing tactics like sales, rather than letting them take advantage of you, is to always plan ahead. Making a plan for what you actually want and need to buy takes away a lot of the time pressure and manufactured exclusivity that sales are designed to create in order to push unnecessary purchases. Just remember to think before you buy, and happy shopping!