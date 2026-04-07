Advice from Brittany Broski

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Brittany Broski recently came to Bucknell on Friday, March 20th. And yes, she is as funny and genuine as she is in her videos. However, she left us with some very wise advice, so I wanted to write about the most meaningful things that I felt she shared with us.

1. Don’t stay in a job or career that doesn’t suit you

Brittany talked a lot about her past jobs and careers that she had before she became a public figure on the internet. She emphasized that feeling unfulfilled by your job, especially if you are freshly graduated, is something that will (often) not go away and it is best to pivot and find a career in which you feel fulfilled as soon as possible.

2. Have a backup plan

Similar to the first point, Brittany stressed that even if you feel confident and fulfilled by your current career, you should still have a backup plan in the back of your mind. She talked about how the COVID pandemic caused a large number of people to feel uncertainty, and if anything like that happens again, it would be wise to have a backup plan in mind. A lot of people who had side hustles, alternative skills, or an idea of another job that they wanted to go into were better prepared to experience changes brought on by the COVID pandemic. Brittany suggested that being proactive is not about expecting failure, but it is about being prepared for anything.

3. Use college to find yourself and connect with people that inspire you

This was one of Brittany’s points that stuck out the most to me. She emphasized that we will never again be so spatially close (and possibly emotionally) close to our friends. College is such a special and unique place, and she urged us to hug our friends a little tighter and savor the moments that we create while we are here. She highlighted how easy it can be to take this time for granted due to class stress and other commitments, but at its center, college is about meeting new people and finding a community to grow in.

4. Use this time to explore

Brittany also said that there is no place like college, where you can be exposed to such a wide variety of people, subjects, and experiences at one time. She said that time in college is fleeting and incredibly special and therefore, it shouldn’t be wasted. At one point, Brittany literally screamed, “CHANGE YOUR MAJOR!” to emphasize just how much we should be exploring new avenues while we have the opportunity.

5. You never know what tomorrow will bring

Especially living in the years after the COVID pandemic, we all have seen that tomorrow could change in the blink of an eye. Because of that it is important to live life the way you want to and make sure that your life is fulfilling you. Brittany stressed that making meaningful choices and being intentional about your actions can contribute much more than you would think to your overall happiness and satisfaction in life.