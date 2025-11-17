A Love Letter to My Nails

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The soft clicking of freshly painted nails on my keyboard is one of life’s simple joys. Nails are such a beautiful way for women to connect with each other. Nothing feels better than hearing “I love your nails” from a stranger in the bathroom, or having my bi-weekly chat with Nichole at the Bison about what design I tried this time. I used to love going to the salon, but as I often do, I thought, I could do this myself. So, I did. Before I share my favorite tips, let me tell you how I fell in love with doing my own nails.

At first, I was all about the timeless “clean girl” look: a soft pink base, a touch of chrome, or a perfect French tip. There’s something effortlessly elegant about simplicity. But I eventually realized I’m not much of a minimalist. I crave color, sparkle, and personality at my fingertips. I started experimenting with bold patterns, mismatched designs, and color combinations that shouldn’t work but somehow do. Now I’m a proud maximalist. Give me glitter, hearts, stars, and flowers. For me, nails are about joy, creativity, and expression. Keep whimsy alive, because sometimes ten little works of art are all it takes to make an ordinary week—or outfit—feel a little more magical.

If intricate designs are your thing but feel intimidating, remember that practice makes perfect. Nail art has a learning curve, but that’s part of the fun.

Here are my top five nail tips:

Nail prep is key. Preparation is the foundation for any manicure, whether it’s acrylics, gel, or regular polish. Make sure there’s no leftover polish, oil, or overgrown cuticle on the nail plate before you begin.

Don’t be afraid to start over. One of my biggest beginner mistakes was impatience. Set aside enough time to restart if you need to. It’s better to redo a set and love it than to stare at something you hate for two weeks.

Make it meditative. Doing my nails is cheaper than therapy and nearly as effective. Let it slow you down and focus your mind.

Pick your design and commit. As someone who is chronically indecisive, I’ve learned that half the battle is sticking with the look you choose.

Get the proper tools. I used to make do with random objects to create dots or lines, but a simple liner brush from Amazon changed everything. Invest in a few affordable tools—dotting tools, sponges, brushes—and you’ll be ready for almost any design trend.



So, nails, thank you for teaching me patience, giving me an outlet for creativity, and connecting me to the women around me. I encourage every woman at Bucknell to find something that brings her the same kind of peace and quiet joy; even if it’s not nail art.