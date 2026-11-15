This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the Thanksgiving table, the turkey gets all the attention. I mean, it’s understandable: it’s big, a practical centerpiece, and it is an undeniable staple of American culture. But is it really the best dish at Thanksgiving? What about the stuffing, mashed potatoes, or the potato casserole, or— or what if the point of Thanksgiving isn’t about the food at all?

Thanksgiving, at its core, is about appreciation, and we can only develop a sense of appreciation through community with our loved ones. I truly believe the joy of Thanksgiving is sitting at the table and basking in the delicious aroma of the collective effort behind each meal: the overly ambitious father in charge of the turkey, the grandmother making her “famous” stuffing recipe, and even the annoying little cousins tasked with setting the table. Rather than focusing on the dishes themselves, perhaps we should focus on the people and love that went into each dish. With that in mind, I’d like to share the dish that is dearest to my heart: Blueberry lavender pie with a lattice crust.

Unlike a massive roast bird, which demands rigid preparation and is usually prepared by one person, the customization of a pie is almost limitless: the filling flavor, crust type, decorations, and unique regional styles. The versatility gives birth to countless variations of pie everyone in the family can enjoy. Whether someone is vegetarian, texture-sensitive, or allergic, there is always a pie for anyone. More importantly, a dish with so many components doesn’t have to be a one-person job.

In my family, baking a pie with our grandfather was one of the best parts of Thanksgiving. My grandfather used to own a bakery in the Netherlands, and every year he would gather his grandchildren, and we would make pie together. The flavors would change year to year; sometimes it would be cherry, strawberry rhubarb, or blueberry, but my favorite was always blueberry lavender. Each kid had a role in the kitchen: I would help stir the freshly baked blueberries into a thick consistency in a pot; my grandfather would make the pie dough, my cousins would roll out the dough, and my brother would cut some of the dough into rectangles for the lattice pattern. Lastly, when everything was done, my grandfather would assemble everything and put the pie in the oven. We would all impatiently wait for our creation to be complete.

Thanksgiving is during an awkward time, and can sometimes seem like a necessary evil to get through before enjoying Christmas or New Year’s. With all the stress that comes with preparing a massive dinner for Thanksgiving, it’s easy to lose sight of why we gather in the first place. When we stress about getting each dish on time to the table, we forget about the quiet beauty of simply being together. For me, a blueberry pie is a reminder of all the work put into a Thanksgiving dinner. Despite crazy aunts, offensive uncles, or embarrassing moms, we can all still enjoy a nice slice of pie.