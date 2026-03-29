A Fashion Analysis of Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sofia Coppola’s release of “Priscilla” in 2023 is a film I believe contributed heavily to the prevailing trends in fashion and style culture not only of that same year, but even now as we predict the fashion trends for the year 2026.

Actress Cailee Spaeny in the role of Priscilla evokes the reserved yet extremely empathic Priscilla. Spaeny’s soft features made her an excellent candidate for the multiple style changes that Priscilla undergoes in the course of the film, in regards to both makeup and wardrobe.

Characterized by soft hues, voluminous hair, and feminine accessories, the overall patterns in the film have been paralleled in the rise of “coquette” mass fashion ever since. The popularity of soft, textured fabrics in soothing pastels, often adorned with bows, pearls, and lace truly shows the insurgence of femininity.

While most viewers can easily recognize the similarities between the film and the “coquette” fashion trope, a far more understated aspect is the reasoning behind why Priscilla’s appearance directly correlates to the sequence of a specific scene.

Fashion director Stacey Battat, in an interview with 10magazine, credited the looks for Spaeny as a mix of large name luxury, such as Chanel, as well as smaller brands. The result: looks that speak to the wealth and status of the Presley’s, but also honor Priscilla’s own individual sense of style.

This mix of luxury and more niche brands, therefore, makes the film an excellent candidate for color analysis, which involves analyzing the feelings that specific prints, cuts, colors, and the overall harmony of the outfits evoke within us fashion crazed viewers.

So, I selected 5 of my favorite looks from the film, and offer commentary as to how Spaeny, aka Priscilla, literally ‘looks the part’ & contributes to the plot.

Look #1: Priscilla & Elvis at Christmas

Early on in the plot of both the movie and the couple’s relationship, we see an unedited version of Priscilla that speaks to her youth and personal style.

Spaeny wears an off-white boat neck cocktail dress, adored with pastel green applique. This modest and inoffensive choice speaks volumes. It alludes purity and frankly, a sense of naivety. Simply stated, Priscilla isn’t trying to do “too much”. Her black choker that features a gold heart pendant draws attention to her face rather than the silhouette of the dress, yet clashes just enough with the off-white color of the dress to look effortless yet presentable. This sense of youth, although problematic, was a key feature that attracted Elvis to Priscilla. Therefore, by amplifying her sense of youth, Priscilla is playing it safe, but smart.

Look #2: Priscilla says goodbye

Once again, Priscilla is still evidently a young girl, one who has yet to be influenced by the status of Elvis. Her outfit sends many messages, some evident and others not so much. For one, anyone who has watched the film would know that browns and patterns were certainly not some of Elvis’ favorite looks.

Therefore, we see the conflict between Priscilla’s self expression, versus the status of her rock n’ roll lover.

The second message, although far more obscure, has to do with the interplay between Priscilla’s appearance and the other women in the crowd. Priscilla is essentially doing the exact opposite of what many would expect… nothing about this ensemble even remotely hints to the fact that the two had a blossoming relationship at the time. If anything, Priscilla is clearly trying to avoid any speculation with the addition of her white scarf, possibly trying to blend in, even from Elvis’ POV as he looks among the crowd.

Look #3: Paparazzi & Polka-Dots

Exhilarating and profound, Elvis and Priscilla’s joint appearance makes this scene one of excitement and anticipation. One of the rare scenes in the film where the couple seems to be on the same page, this can be said to apply to their wardrobes as well.

This look is one I’d refer to as ‘Mary Kate & Ashley Matching’ – That is, their outfits don’t feature the same prints, but rather colors that contrast and play off of one another.

Priscilla has traded in her plaid for polka dots, an iconic print of the 1960s. While her hair appears to be relatively similar in color to her youth, she is beginning to experiment with the iconic bouffant, as well as the cat eye sunglasses.

Her cropped, high neck top emphasises her shoulders and figure, with the colors themselves calling attention to Elvis’ cream overcoat.

While not visible from a picture alone, Priscilla’s entire body language in this outfit screams “I have to fake my confidence until it’s real.”

Look #4: A Rebellious Turn

In stark contrast from her previous looks, look #3 casts Priscilla in a completely different light. One of the movie’s most infamous scenes, in which Elvis practically demands the exact changes he wants to see to Priscilla’s appearance, has clearly taken full effect here.

Priscilla’s hair is flamboyant in comparison to her mousy brown hair from her youth. Not only does the jet black contrast with her fair skin, but it accentuates her dramatic eye makeup (eyeliner via Elvis’ request of course).

Turning to her overcoat, there is still a sense of modesty maintained. However, we see the silhouette of the coat hugging slightly closer to Priscilla’s body in comparison to the skater style dresses and skirts of prior scenes.

The ivory color sends the same message of effortless yet presentable as Look #1 did, however, certainly different in the overall message not only her appearance, but the events of the very same scene.

Look #5: The Wedding

The infamous look you were probably anticipating this entire time, an iconic wedding for decades, Coppola’s film hit the nail on the head when it came to the elopement of the Presley’s.

While undeniably gorgeous, what strikes me is the contrast between the modesty of Priscilla’s wedding dress with the tent shape and high neck line, versus her signature hair and (still vivacious) dark eye makeup.

What this says to me: Priscilla is battling two personalities, as she attempts to convey elegance and purity on her wedding day, but still maintains the looks that she knows will “appease” Elvis otherwise…

Which looks from Coppola’s Priscilla stood out most to you? Leave your feedback and suggestions for future articles!