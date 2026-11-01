5 of the Greatest Thanksgiving TV Episodes

Hi! My name is Mary Epitropakis, and I am a sophomore at Bucknell University, in the Freeman College of Management, where I am studying Markets, Innovation, and Design. I have always enjoyed writing, storytelling, and creative ways to share ideas. Throughout high school I was deeply involved in my schools newspaper and yearbook, which helped me develop my passion for journalism. I love being able to turn everyday topics into stories that people can connect with.

Outside of classes, I am involved in several campus organizations, including Greek Culture Club, where I serve as president. I enjoy getting involved in mu campus community and finding opportunities to connect with others. I am also interested in exploring how marketing, social media, and creative communication can intersect, especially with how brands use storytelling to engage with its audience.

In my free time, I love reading, spending time with friends and family, and traveling to new places. I especially enjoy historical fiction and romance novels with my favorite authors being Kristin Hannah and Louisa May Alcott! I am extremely excited to be part of Her Campus and look forward to sharing stories, exploring new ideas, and connecting with other students through writing!