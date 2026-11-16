This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, what better way to get into the holiday spirit than rewatching our favorite TV Thanksgiving episodes? From funny to nostalgic, these episodes capture the chaos and charm of the holidays. Here are 5 episodes worth watching this season!

Gossip Girl

Season 3, Episode 11: “The Treasure of Serena Madre”

Thanksgiving on the Upper East Side is always filled with drama, and this episode is definitely proof of it. With the mix of relationship problems and family secrets, the holiday quickly turns chaotic. The most memorable part of this episode is when everyone storms off from the dinner table one by one as the arguments get worse, turning into a complete disaster. Sophomore at Bucknell University’s Ashley Collins also believes this episode is a must watch before Thanksgiving. Collins says, “I watch this episode every year to get into the holiday spirit. Jason Durulos, Watcha Say playing while each person leaves the table is so iconic.” Clearly, Thanksgiving is never boring on the Upper East Side and viewers can count on plenty of entertainment!

Modern Family

Season 6, Episode 8: “Three Turkeys”

Nothing ever goes as planned in the Dunphy household and Thanksgiving was no exception. This episode is filled with the classic humor and misunderstandings of Modern Family, making it perfect for anyone looking for a good laugh before Thanksgiving. Student at Bucknell University, Bridget Kelly has plenty to say about why she always goes back to this episode. Kelly expresses, “Modern Family is one of those shows I can watch over and over again, and the Thanksgiving episodes never get old. It is such an easy and lighthearted watch that puts you in a good mood, perfect for before the holidays.” Overall, this episode is the perfect reminder that sometimes the funniest, most memorable moments happen when nothing goes according to the plan!

Gilmore Girls

Season 3, Episode 9: “A Deep-Friend Korean Thanksgiving”’

In Gilmore Girls, “A Deep-Friend Korean Thanksgiving” Lorelei and Rory attempt to celebrate the holiday by attending four different Thanksgiving dinners in a day. From Sookie’s chaotic gathering centered around a deep-fried turkey to Mrs. Kim’s traditional Korean meal, each of their stops bring a surprise. Their day becomes even more complicated when they arrive at Emily and Richard’s house, where family tension causes more stress than anticipated. The episode offers a funny look at the different ways people celebrate Thanksgiving. It also demonstrates some people’s real need of having to balance relationships and obligations during the holidays. Despite all the hectic, the show shows there is more to Thanksgiving than just the food, it is about the importance of spending time with the people that matter most. The witty and relatable dialogue captures the reality of spending a holiday with lots of ups and downs.

Friends

Season 5, Episode 8: “The One With All the Thanksgivings”

A nostalgic vibe takes over this Thanksgiving episode of Friends. Conversations about the group’s Thanksgiving memories lead to flashbacks of some of their most embarrassing moments. This episode contains many unforgettable scenes, one of the most memorable one being Monica accidentally dropping a turkey on her head and dancing around to make Chandler laugh.Student at Bucknell, Holland Whitacre mentions another funny moment, saying, “Every time I watch this episode, Joey getting his head stuck in the turkey makes me laugh.” When talking about the show, Whitacre further explains, “Friends is so nostalgic for me. Watching this episode before Thanksgiving always brings a homey feeling.” Overall, this episode has a great mix of hilarious flashbacks with unexpected sweet moments, changing relationships. Ultimately, this episode proves why Friends remains a timeless favorite to revisit every holiday season.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Lastly, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a true classic that must be included in this list. The 1973 animated special is so beloved that it has been passed down for generations. The famous characters and recognizable music bring back childhood memories for viewers who grew up watching it every November. The special definitely holds a lot of nostalgia that often cannot be replicated by newer holiday episodes. It has the ability to bring people back to a simpler time. For anyone looking to add a little warmth to their Thanksgiving, Charlie Brown and his core group of friends are a great way to do this!

Whether you prefer a sitcom, animation, or drama filled series, there is a Thanksgiving episode for everyone. These shows show us that Thanksgiving is more than just the food, it is about spending time with the people that matter most and making memorable moments. So, get cozy and add a few of these episodes to your Thanksgiving watch-list before the holiday rolls around!