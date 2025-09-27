5 Fall Fashion Trends We’re Seeing in 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer was the time for fresh hair cuts – we saw a lot of bobs — and the return of older fashion trends, such as the jeans and flip flop combination. Fall is the season of layering, cozy textures, and subtle style upgrades, and this year is no exception. The streetwear/campus looks for fall this year are leaning into comfort with a touch of polish, proving that classic staples can still feel fresh when styled the right way. Whether you’re getting ready for class, a coffee run, or a night out, here are five key fashion trends you may be interested in incorporating into your wardrobe this season.

1. Scarves, the Forever Favorite

Some trends come and go, but scarves always return once the air is cool enough for more than just a sweater. This fall, oversized knit scarves are making their mark, wrapped loosely around the neck or even draped across the shoulders like a shawl. They’re not just for warmth, they’re the finishing touch to elevate a simple jeans-and-sweater look into something effortlessly chic. Because the iced pumpkin spiced lattes we’ll be consuming all month long are sure to make us shiver, a scarf is always good to have on hand.

2. Skirts + Tights

Skirts aren’t just for spring. Pairing skirts with tights is a personal favorite of mine, which provide outfits with a playful yet practical twist for cooler weather. Mini skirts styled with opaque black tights are especially on trend, balanced with chunky knits or oversized blazers. It’s the perfect mix of feminine and edgy, letting you recycle your warm-weather pieces while remaining cozy. I would also suggest wearing crew socks over tights if pairing with a shoe other than a boot. Black tights with black shoes, such as loafers, can clash at times, so it’s best to create fluidity with white socks. This will also add more layers for warmth, though the current climate hasn’t gone below 70 degrees just yet.

3. Loafers & Ballet Flats

Lately I’ve been seeing lots of ballet flats in the fashion arena and it seems that they’ll be staying for the fall. Though tabby shoes are a bit controversial, a good pair of flats will work with most outfits and add a chic element to any style. With that comes my personal favorite trend this season, and every season, really: loafers. Once considered old-school, loafers are everywhere this fall, styled with socks, tights, or even bare legs on warmer days. From chunky platforms to sleek leather pairs, they instantly add a polished vibe to any outfit. Think of them as the fall upgrade from sneakers: equally comfortable, but just a bit more refined. Some of us who hail from all-girls Catholic schools might be a bit traumatized by the penny loafers we were forced into wearing, but I can assure you that loafers work for every occasion and I encourage everyone to give them a try!

4. Muted Colors with Dark Undertones

The color palette for this fall is all about depth. Instead of bright, summery, tones — like the “butter yellow” we saw making its debut this summer — this season’s staples lean toward earthy shades with richness underneath: deep browns, maroons, forest greens, and dark blues. Think of Taylor Swift’s “Red” album cover, along with “Willow.” That should give the best impression of the color palette people are gravitating toward during this time of year. These colors are versatile enough to mix and match while giving outfits a moody, autumnal vibe. Even a muted cardigan or scarf in these tones can transform your look.

5. Buttoned-Up Cardigans

Cozy meets versatile with the cardigan trend. This fall, fitted, button-up cardigans — like the ones you’ve probably seen at Brandy Melville — are a must-have. They can be layered over a tank-top for a casual daytime look, or buttoned up and worn as a top on their own. With cropped lengths and neutral tones dominating, they’re easy to style and pair seamlessly with both jeans and skirts.

Pro Tip: Use the “sandwich method” to ensure that comfort meets style. For example, if wearing a red cardigan, pair it with straight-leg jeans and red ballet flats. This method makes even the most casual of outfits look cohesive and put together with minimal effort.

Fall 2025 style is about balance. This could mean mixing cozy with polished, or casual with classic. With scarves, tights, loafers, muted tones, and cardigans in rotation, your wardrobe can feel both on-trend and timeless. The best part? These pieces aren’t just fashionable — they’re practical, making them easy to wear whether you’re headed to class or out on the town enjoying the color-changing leaves and crisp, autumn air.