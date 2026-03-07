You’re Allowed To Outgrow People, And That’s A Good Thing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s an assumption in our generation that cutting someone off makes you dramatic, disloyal, or exclusive. The reason is usually extreme: either someone was toxic, or you’re the villain. But, in reality, most friendships end with growth, not a scandal.

You are changing constantly in your late teens and early twenties. The person you were in high school — and even a year ago — is not the person you are now. Your boundaries, goals, and time management all look different. And when you grow, your relationships inevitably shift too.

Sometimes the disconnect isn’t immediately noticeable. Conversations feel forced, and you leave hangouts feeling drained instead of energized. You realize you’re maintaining the friendship out of habit, nostalgia, or guilt.

That realization can feel uncomfortable because we associate longevity with value. We think about how many years we have spent with this person, or the times they have been there for us. However, those things can be true while also acknowledging that the friendship no longer aligns with your current lifestyle. Letting go doesn’t mean that either of you is bad or that the memories you created aren’t real. It just means you’re accepting growth over comfort.

There’s also a difference between abandoning people and protecting your peace. Protecting your peace might look like setting quiet boundaries, such as declining invitations you don’t actually want to accept.

And here’s the positive part: When you stop holding on to relationships that feel heavy, you create room for ones that feel light. You now have time for conversations that inspire you, and people who match your effort, ambition, and maturity. Growth requires space, and sometimes that space is created when you release what no longer fits.

Outgrowing people doesn’t make you heartless; it means that you’re self-aware.

The people who are meant to stay in your life will grow alongside you, not hold you back.

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!