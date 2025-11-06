As A West Coaster, Why Boston? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2,611 flight miles separate me from the place where I grew up.

Explaining to people that I was moving across the United States got mixed reactions. Some were excited for me, but many asked why I wanted to give up beachy, sunny days for snowy and cloudy ones. The truth is, moving across the country was my chance for a fresh start, a way for me to cultivate my independence and find myself by stepping out of my brother’s shadow. Plus, who would say no to Boston?

The first time I set foot onto Commonwealth Avenue, I knew that this place was meant for me. Touring BU, I fell in love with the city itself. I had always dreamed of seeing the changing leaves and playing in the falling snow. In just one year, those dreams have been achieved.



Growing up on the West Coast, I clearly remember the shock I felt on my first night on campus in August 2024. Walking in a city was so different from what I was used to back home. Where was the bumper-to-bumper traffic on the 405 freeway? Where were the palm trees?

Instead, I stood in a new place, surrounded by cobblestone streets, colorful leaves, and a fresh start. That day marked the beginning of my college journey.

The adjustment was my first real struggle. Although both Boston and Los Angeles are huge cities, their ways of life couldn’t be more opposite. Life feels slower back home. No hustle and bustle on the streets. No foot traffic like Commonwealth Avenue. I clearly remember getting lost on my first day of classes and needing Google Maps to find a coffee shop just a block away.

The hardest adjustment to a new city was the time difference. While I’m up for classes, my friends and family back home are still asleep. At first, it felt like I was alone, but only then did I learn that I could never be alone in this city. This school that I thought was small and isolating suddenly felt big. The people I have met throughout my time here make the city what it is.

From Fenway to the Boston Commons, I love this city, this place, these people.

Looking back on it now, I am so glad I moved far away for college. Boston has challenged me and brought me independence in many ways. My love for the city continues to grow as I learn about all the unique spots it has to offer.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Los Angeles. But Boston has truly taken place in my heart as home away from home.

