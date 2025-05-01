The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being alone and feeling alone are two completely different things. We often say we enjoy being alone—spending a quiet afternoon by ourselves, going somewhere solo, watching a movie or a series in the comfort of our own company. But the real challenge isn’t the lack of company in that moment; it’s the feeling of loneliness that sometimes comes with it. And even then, is that feeling necessarily bad? Is it unnatural to dislike feeling alone?

When we feel a certain emptiness in solitude, it can be uncomfortable, but it doesn’t have to be. Being surrounded by people all the time can also be overwhelming. So, where do we draw the line? How willing are we to truly face the world alone? Why does going to the movies solo sound like such a bold, strange move? Why does having dinner at a restaurant, at night, by ourselves feel like a scenario meant to evoke pity or sadness?

The truth is, learning to be alone and genuinely enjoying our own company is one of the most powerful signs of emotional independence. When embraced with the right mindset, solitude is not a weakness—it’s self-sufficiency. It means you don’t rely on others to feel good, to feel safe, or to feel whole. It’s a vital step in truly knowing yourself and building a life that doesn’t revolve around validation or external presence.

That’s why it’s so important to reflect on these moments. How do they make us feel? What do they reveal about our relationship with ourselves? When you really get to know who you are, your choices start aligning with your true desires, not with the fear of being alone. This awareness extends to every part of life—relationships, career choices, travel, and new experiences.

Emotional independence means making decisions from a place of clarity, not out of loneliness.

And let’s not forget another major pillar of independence: financial autonomy. When you have control over your finances, you gain the freedom to choose where you want to go, what you want to do, and who you want to be with, without having to depend on anyone. It opens the door to experiences you choose for yourself, not ones chosen out of obligation or fear.

For young women, especially, learning to enjoy their own company is a powerful form of empowerment. The fear of loneliness keeps many in toxic friendships or relationships just to avoid being alone. But when you’re truly comfortable with who you are, you gain the freedom to choose only those who add value to your life.

That is real independence—knowing that being with others is a choice, not a necessity.

So it’s essential to learn to feel good on your own. Don’t settle for unhealthy relationships just because you’re afraid of being alone. Don’t pass on adventures just because you’re scared of doing them by yourself. Never let that fear define who you are or who you could become. Solitude, though uncomfortable at times, is a critical part of your growth. And everything new seems intimidating at first, but it also transforms and strengthens us.

The best decision you’ll ever make is to prioritize who you are and what you want from life.

So yes—go to the movies alone. Take yourself out to dinner. Invest in yourself, get to know yourself. And when you do find company, enjoy it fully. But don’t force it just to avoid being alone.

Accept this challenge, because you deserve happiness. Because you love yourself. Because you are enough.

Be happy for yourself. Do things for the person you are and the person you’re becoming. Your happiness is your responsibility. You are the one who builds your path, who makes the decisions, and who works for your future. No one else will do it for you.

And yes, your growth may be beautiful and painful at the same time. But in the end, it will all be worth it—I promise.

So take yourself on that date. Be present. And enjoy it.

