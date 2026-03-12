Who Is Miffy?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From clothing to plushies to home decor, the little white bunny named Miffy can be found everywhere.

Created in 1955 while on holiday in Egmond aan Zee by the Dutch author and illustrator Dick Bruna, Bruna told his eldest son, Sierk, stories of a little white bunny that ran around their holiday home. Featured in over 30 books, Miffy’s appearance has changed multiple times to get to her iconic, recognizable form we all know today.

Her name is originally “Nijntje,” which derives from the Dutch word “konijntije,” meaning “little bunny.” Bruna decided that “Nijntje” is too difficult to pronounce in other languages, so he named her Miffy, ensuring people around the world could pronounce her name and connect with her. Since 1996, she has universally been known as Miffy.​

Throughout the books, more characters were introduced as Miffy’s friends. There is Melanie, a brown bunny, Boris Bear, and Poppy Pig. Starting in 2003 and running until 2007, the Miffy and Friends TV series aired, bringing even more attention to Miffy and her friends.​

While Miffy has been well known since 1963 for her books and TV show, her popularity skyrocketed in 2020-2022 because of social media. Her cuteness, minimalism, and aesthetic caused her to become popular on platforms like TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Companies realized they could sell more products by collaborating with Miffy. Brands such as Uniqlo, Hanna Andersson, and CASETiFY have all created Miffy collections that attract buyers.

Not only has Miffy been involved with brands, but there are also Miffy-themed experiences like Miffytown in Kentucky, U.S., Miffy Museum in Utrecht, Netherlands, and Miffy Flower Cafe in Tokyo, Japan, which are just a few examples. The global spread of Miffy-themed experiences from museums to cafés shows Miffy’s global influence.

Miffy is globally loved not only for her cuteness, but also for her simplicity and nostalgia that remind people of their childhoods. Miffy has tapped into universally felt emotions, which allows her to reach multiple age groups.

She not only appeals to children who see a companion, but she also appeals to adults who reminisce about their childhoods.

